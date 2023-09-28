Joe Manganiello Revealed as Host of 'Deal or No Deal Island' Spin-Off

Cover Images/Faye's Vision TV

According to a new announcement released by NBC Universal, the actor portraying Max Fist in 'Archenemy' is set to guide contestants on the show, which is set to premiere in 2024.

AceShowbiz - Joe Manganiello has been revealed as the host of "Deal or No Deal Island" spin-off. According to a new announcement, the actor portraying Max Fist in "Archenemy" is set to guide contestants on the show, which is set to premiere in 2024.

On Wednesday, September 27, NBC Universal made the announcement in a press release. The company unveiled that Joe had been chosen as the host, who will lead the show of the classic game "where 13 players are transported to the elusive Bankers private island to compete for cash in a season-long, fully immersive competition."

About the show itself, NBC Universal teased, "The series will combine thrilling challenges, mind-bending dilemmas and the classic game of 'Deal or No Deal' as contestants try to beat the banker. Manganiello will guide them throughout - leading the game play, relaying the bankers tempting offers and helping them through the toughest decisions of their lives."

"The role of 'Deal or No Deal' host has always been held by someone charming, hilarious and devastatingly handsome," Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment Corie Henson stated.

"When we took the show out of the studio and transported the game to the Banker's island, Joe was the obvious choice," Corie continued. "He loves all kinds of games, lives for adventure and isn't afraid to stare down a snake or two to help players win a life-changing payday and, hopefully, beat the Banker at his own game."

In addition to the press release, NBC Universal uploaded a teaser video via Instagram documenting Joe and longtime host of the "Deal or No Deal" show Howie Mandel. In the clip, it could be seen that Howie handed over a "22" briefcase to Joe after the former said that he cannot host the show on "an undisclosed island location a world away from civilization." Joe later held the briefcase and looked inside. He further teased, "We're gonna have a good time."

The "Deal or No Deal" show also announced the exciting news via Instagram by unleashing a photo of Joe. In the snap, he was striking a pose with a jaw-dropping island view in the background as he held the briefcase. Along with the picture, the show wrote in the caption of the post, "The briefcase is in new hands! @JoeManganiello is your #DealorNoDealIsland Host, coming 2024 to @NBC."

