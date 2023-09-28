 

Joe Manganiello Revealed as Host of 'Deal or No Deal Island' Spin-Off

Joe Manganiello Revealed as Host of 'Deal or No Deal Island' Spin-Off
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
TV

According to a new announcement released by NBC Universal, the actor portraying Max Fist in 'Archenemy' is set to guide contestants on the show, which is set to premiere in 2024.

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Manganiello has been revealed as the host of "Deal or No Deal Island" spin-off. According to a new announcement, the actor portraying Max Fist in "Archenemy" is set to guide contestants on the show, which is set to premiere in 2024.

On Wednesday, September 27, NBC Universal made the announcement in a press release. The company unveiled that Joe had been chosen as the host, who will lead the show of the classic game "where 13 players are transported to the elusive Bankers private island to compete for cash in a season-long, fully immersive competition."

About the show itself, NBC Universal teased, "The series will combine thrilling challenges, mind-bending dilemmas and the classic game of 'Deal or No Deal' as contestants try to beat the banker. Manganiello will guide them throughout - leading the game play, relaying the bankers tempting offers and helping them through the toughest decisions of their lives."

"The role of 'Deal or No Deal' host has always been held by someone charming, hilarious and devastatingly handsome," Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment Corie Henson stated.

  Editors' Pick

"When we took the show out of the studio and transported the game to the Banker's island, Joe was the obvious choice," Corie continued. "He loves all kinds of games, lives for adventure and isn't afraid to stare down a snake or two to help players win a life-changing payday and, hopefully, beat the Banker at his own game."

In addition to the press release, NBC Universal uploaded a teaser video via Instagram documenting Joe and longtime host of the "Deal or No Deal" show Howie Mandel. In the clip, it could be seen that Howie handed over a "22" briefcase to Joe after the former said that he cannot host the show on "an undisclosed island location a world away from civilization." Joe later held the briefcase and looked inside. He further teased, "We're gonna have a good time."

The "Deal or No Deal" show also announced the exciting news via Instagram by unleashing a photo of Joe. In the snap, he was striking a pose with a jaw-dropping island view in the background as he held the briefcase. Along with the picture, the show wrote in the caption of the post, "The briefcase is in new hands! @JoeManganiello is your #DealorNoDealIsland Host, coming 2024 to @NBC."

You can share this post!

You might also like

James Gunn Confirms These 3 Actors Wil Reprise Roles in New DC Universe

Report: Taylor Swift Working Out Security Details to Attend Travis Kelce's Game at MetLife Stadium
Related Posts
Joe Manganiello and Actress Caitlin O'Connor Are 'Casually Dating'

Joe Manganiello and Actress Caitlin O'Connor Are 'Casually Dating'

Joe Manganiello Seen Hanging Out With Much-Younger Actress Amid Sofia Vergara Divorce

Joe Manganiello Seen Hanging Out With Much-Younger Actress Amid Sofia Vergara Divorce

Joe Manganiello Seen in Public for the First Time Since Sofia Vergara Divorce Sans Wedding Ring

Joe Manganiello Seen in Public for the First Time Since Sofia Vergara Divorce Sans Wedding Ring

Joe Manganiello Mourns Death of Pal Paul Reubens Who 'Meant So Much' to Him

Joe Manganiello Mourns Death of Pal Paul Reubens Who 'Meant So Much' to Him

Latest News
Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress
  • Sep 28, 2023

Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress

Report: Taylor Swift Working Out Security Details to Attend Travis Kelce's Game at MetLife Stadium
  • Sep 28, 2023

Report: Taylor Swift Working Out Security Details to Attend Travis Kelce's Game at MetLife Stadium

Joe Manganiello Revealed as Host of 'Deal or No Deal Island' Spin-Off
  • Sep 28, 2023

Joe Manganiello Revealed as Host of 'Deal or No Deal Island' Spin-Off

James Gunn Confirms These 3 Actors Wil Reprise Roles in New DC Universe
  • Sep 28, 2023

James Gunn Confirms These 3 Actors Wil Reprise Roles in New DC Universe

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Comedian Is Unmasked In Season 10 Premiere
  • Sep 28, 2023

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Comedian Is Unmasked In Season 10 Premiere

Kate Middleton Looks Stunning With New Hair Transformation
  • Sep 28, 2023

Kate Middleton Looks Stunning With New Hair Transformation

Most Read
'AGT' Finale Recap: Howie Mandel Booed After Dissing Season 18 Finalist's Performance
TV

'AGT' Finale Recap: Howie Mandel Booed After Dissing Season 18 Finalist's Performance

Erica Mena Calls Out 'LHH' for Holding Racism Roundtable Without Her After Her Firing

Erica Mena Calls Out 'LHH' for Holding Racism Roundtable Without Her After Her Firing

Tom Taylor Cast as Cregan Stark in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

Tom Taylor Cast as Cregan Stark in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

'The Voice' Recap: Tense Battle Between Coaches After Four-Chair Turn in Blind Auditions Part 2

'The Voice' Recap: Tense Battle Between Coaches After Four-Chair Turn in Blind Auditions Part 2

'Drew Barrymore Show' Plans October Return as WGA Strike Officially Ends

'Drew Barrymore Show' Plans October Return as WGA Strike Officially Ends

'DWTS' Season 32 Premiere Recap: Mirrorball Trophy Renamed to Honor Late Judge Len Goodman

'DWTS' Season 32 Premiere Recap: Mirrorball Trophy Renamed to Honor Late Judge Len Goodman

Katherine Heigl Proud of Her New Business for Helping Her Shed 'Grey's Anatomy' Persona

Katherine Heigl Proud of Her New Business for Helping Her Shed 'Grey's Anatomy' Persona

Kelly Dodd Calls Out Bethenny Frankel, Defends Bravo Against Forced Intoxication Accusation

Kelly Dodd Calls Out Bethenny Frankel, Defends Bravo Against Forced Intoxication Accusation

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and More Set Late-Night Shows' Returns After WGA Strike Ends

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and More Set Late-Night Shows' Returns After WGA Strike Ends