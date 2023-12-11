 

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy
Instagram
Celebrity

The former Nickelodeon child actress has told her followers how she is coping with the 'trauma' following her bitter separation from boyfriend Darius Jackson.

  • Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer says her life is "unravelling at the seams." The "Hustlers" actress was recently given a restraining order against ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson after accusing the fitness trainer of domestic abuse and she reflected on how she is coping with the "trauma" she has been through as she insisted celebrity life isn't what it appears to be to outsiders.

"When reality tv makes everyone believe all celebrities (sic) lives are just one big marketing strategy and scheme but my life is truly unraveling at the seams and I just wear trauma like a dolce gabana coat because [my mom] Sharon didn't raise no b*** (sic)," Keke wrote as she took to Instagram to share a reel of herself holding her and Darius' nine-month-old son Leodis. And in the caption, she wrote, "Alexa, Play Mary J, MY LIFE (sic)."

The "Nope" star's famous friends offered support in the comments. SZA wrote, "Exactly she's an icon [heart and applause emojis] and we praying and riding for you regardless !! (sic)" Lili Reinhart added, "And we love you so much [heart emoji]" Teyana Taylor posted, "MY GURLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL and add a good good purseeeee to make the garments pop cause you in ya bagggggggggg sis!!! (sic)"

  Editors' Pick

When the 30-year-old star filed for her restraining order, the singer-and-actress claimed she feared for the safety of her son after Darius allegedly got "rough" with the baby.

In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, she wrote, "On September 26, 2023, I was concerned for Leo's safety after Darius became very frustrated with him when Leo was crying while Darius changed his diaper. Darius started getting rough with Leo physically and I stepped in to make sure Darius would not hurt him. Darius was angry and it almost became a tug of war with Leo."

When she took over changing Leo, Keke alleged Darius turned his aggression on her instead. She continued, "Darius finally let go and Leo was not harmed, but as I was holding Leo trying to comfort him and finish changing his diaper, Darius hit me in the head before storming out of the room."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rebecca Ferguson Dumped Record Labels to Find Out How Much 'Exactly' She's Earning

Britney Spears Still Hasn't Got Used to Being Single, Realizes She's 'Easily Manipulated'

Related Posts
Keke Palmer 'Chooses Happiness' After Getting 'Rude Awakening' From Darius Jackson Relationship

Keke Palmer 'Chooses Happiness' After Getting 'Rude Awakening' From Darius Jackson Relationship

Keke Palmer's Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson 'Remains in Full Force' Despite Hearing Delay

Keke Palmer's Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson 'Remains in Full Force' Despite Hearing Delay

Keke Palmer Admits She's 'Pretty Good' After Struggling With Childhood Stardom

Keke Palmer Admits She's 'Pretty Good' After Struggling With Childhood Stardom

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Pens Thanksgiving Tribute to Their Son Leo Amid Custody Battle

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Pens Thanksgiving Tribute to Their Son Leo Amid Custody Battle

Latest News
Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's
  • Dec 12, 2023

Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee
  • Dec 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role
  • Dec 12, 2023

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party
  • Dec 12, 2023

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
  • Dec 12, 2023

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
  • Dec 12, 2023

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing