 

Britney Spears Still Hasn't Got Used to Being Single, Realizes She's 'Easily Manipulated'

Cover Images/Media Punch
The 'Gimme More' hitmaker explains her split from Sam Asghari has given her 'a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad' and reflect on her shortcomings.

  • Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is weirded out by her single status. The "Toxic" singer broke up with Sam Asghari - whom she first met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016 - in August after just a year of marriage and being on her own has caused her to reflect on her flaws and bad habits, so she is determined to change in order to be nicer to herself and also a little braver.

"It's so weird being single … I've had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad … I've realized I don't talk to myself that nicely at all … I'm easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve … But I'm definitely changing all that … I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me ???" she wrote on Instagram.

"I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day …. l'm honestly bored but I'm also scared of a lot of things … The way I live my life is mine ... I've had so many people interfere with that … But to know it's ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing !!! I will say my routine and daily affairs seem silly sometimes … (sic)"

Britney's post was accompanied by a photograph of a nun sipping on a drink and the 42-year-old star - who has sons Sean Preston, 18, and 17-year-old Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline - explained it had reminded her of the way her garden always sparks a particular childhood memory.

  Editors' Pick

She added, "My mom always use to visit the sisters at St. Mary's Catholic School … She used to go to when I was younger and the nuns always gave me cookies … I liked going there because the sun was always out and it was beautiful there ... "

"It's weird because I have a small garden with flowers on my balcony outside my room … When I take a picture of it the illusion is that it's connected to the trees outside … It's pretty beautiful when the sun hits at the right spot …"

"The pictures look like diamonds glistening everywhere … Every time I go out there I think of the sisters at the church I used to go to ... l'm honestly not even sure why I'm writing this nonsense !!!?? Oh this picture [face palm emojis] (sic)."

Britney Spears May Consider Spending Christmas Holidays With Mom Lynne

Britney Spears Dances to 'Fever' in New Racy Video After Dad Jamie's Leg Amputation News

Britney Spears Posts Throwback Pic With Dad Jamie Amid Leg Amputation News

Britney Spears' Mom Takes 'Full Blame' Amid Effort to Mend Their Relationship

