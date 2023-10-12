Jeannie Mai Breaks Social Media Silence After Jeezy Filed for Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'The Real' host shares a cryptic post about taking 'a break' to 'heal,' weeks after reports surfaced that her rapper husband has filed to legally end their marriage.

Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeannie Mai has broken her silence amid her separation from Jeezy (formerly Young Jeezy). Weeks after it was unveiled that her rapper husband has filed for divorce to end their two-year marriage, the TV host shared a cryptic post on Instagram.

On late Wednesday, October 11, the 44-year-old uploaded her first post on the photo-sharing platform since the divorce news broke. She alluded to her need to "take a break" and "disconnect" in order to heal in the post.

"Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal," read the note handwritten on a paper. Without addressing her split from Jeezy, the mother of one appeared to express her heartbreak as she simply added a black heart emoji in the caption.

It's Jeannie's first post since news of her marital separation was brought to light last month. Her previous post was made on September 13, one day before Jeezy filed for the dissolution of the marriage.

According to court documents, the "Put On" rapper is asking for joint custody of his and Jeannie's 20-month-old daughter Monaco. It's allegedly stated that the pair have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Following the divorce filing, it was reported that the pair split due to different "certain family values and expectations." A source told Entertainment Tonight, "They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met." In addition, lack of privacy in their house might be another factor causing the breakup.

Despite their differences, it's claimed that Jeannie still hopes for a reunion with Jeezy. "[Jeannie] deeply loves Jeezy, and she wants to work things out. Even though Jeezy has filed, Jeannie is holding out hope that he would be willing to sit down and works things [out]," according to Page Six.

Another source revealed to PEOPLE Jeannie is still "hurt and devastated" upon learning that Jeezy decided to call off their two-year marriage. "She got married to stay married. She's committed to trying to save her marriage," the source explained.

"She obviously knew they had problems, but she wasn't expecting a divorce," the source further dished. "Now she's trying to figure out what her future looks like and where she'll be living."

You can share this post!