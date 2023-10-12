 

Jeannie Mai Breaks Social Media Silence After Jeezy Filed for Divorce

Jeannie Mai Breaks Social Media Silence After Jeezy Filed for Divorce
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'The Real' host shares a cryptic post about taking 'a break' to 'heal,' weeks after reports surfaced that her rapper husband has filed to legally end their marriage.

  • Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeannie Mai has broken her silence amid her separation from Jeezy (formerly Young Jeezy). Weeks after it was unveiled that her rapper husband has filed for divorce to end their two-year marriage, the TV host shared a cryptic post on Instagram.

On late Wednesday, October 11, the 44-year-old uploaded her first post on the photo-sharing platform since the divorce news broke. She alluded to her need to "take a break" and "disconnect" in order to heal in the post.

"Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal," read the note handwritten on a paper. Without addressing her split from Jeezy, the mother of one appeared to express her heartbreak as she simply added a black heart emoji in the caption.

It's Jeannie's first post since news of her marital separation was brought to light last month. Her previous post was made on September 13, one day before Jeezy filed for the dissolution of the marriage.

  Editors' Pick

According to court documents, the "Put On" rapper is asking for joint custody of his and Jeannie's 20-month-old daughter Monaco. It's allegedly stated that the pair have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Following the divorce filing, it was reported that the pair split due to different "certain family values and expectations." A source told Entertainment Tonight, "They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met." In addition, lack of privacy in their house might be another factor causing the breakup.

Despite their differences, it's claimed that Jeannie still hopes for a reunion with Jeezy. "[Jeannie] deeply loves Jeezy, and she wants to work things out. Even though Jeezy has filed, Jeannie is holding out hope that he would be willing to sit down and works things [out]," according to Page Six.

Another source revealed to PEOPLE Jeannie is still "hurt and devastated" upon learning that Jeezy decided to call off their two-year marriage. "She got married to stay married. She's committed to trying to save her marriage," the source explained.

"She obviously knew they had problems, but she wasn't expecting a divorce," the source further dished. "Now she's trying to figure out what her future looks like and where she'll be living."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Beyonce Shows Up at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Film Premiere in Hollywood
Related Posts
Jeannie Mai Allegedly Thinks of Place to Live After Jeezy Filed for Divorce

Jeannie Mai Allegedly Thinks of Place to Live After Jeezy Filed for Divorce

Rumors of Jeannie Mai Cheating on Jeezy With Mario Lopez Debunked

Rumors of Jeannie Mai Cheating on Jeezy With Mario Lopez Debunked

'Devastated' Jeannie Mai Still 'Deeply Loves' Jeezy, Hopes for Reunion Amid Divorce

'Devastated' Jeannie Mai Still 'Deeply Loves' Jeezy, Hopes for Reunion Amid Divorce

Jeannie Mai Celebrated Jeezy, a Week Before He Filed for Divorce

Jeannie Mai Celebrated Jeezy, a Week Before He Filed for Divorce

Latest News
Jeannie Mai Breaks Social Media Silence After Jeezy Filed for Divorce
  • Oct 12, 2023

Jeannie Mai Breaks Social Media Silence After Jeezy Filed for Divorce

Beyonce Shows Up at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Film Premiere in Hollywood
  • Oct 12, 2023

Beyonce Shows Up at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Film Premiere in Hollywood

Scott Disick Wants NSFW Birthday Gift From Khloe Kardashian
  • Oct 12, 2023

Scott Disick Wants NSFW Birthday Gift From Khloe Kardashian

Jada Pinkett Smith Claims Chris Rock Asked Her Out on a Date Prior to Will Smith's Slap
  • Oct 12, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith Claims Chris Rock Asked Her Out on a Date Prior to Will Smith's Slap

Chris Stapleton 'Very Sorry' for Pushing Back Concerts to Take 'Vocal Rest'
  • Oct 12, 2023

Chris Stapleton 'Very Sorry' for Pushing Back Concerts to Take 'Vocal Rest'

Madonna Reportedly 'Stuck Her Tongue' in Al Pacino's Ear After Being Introduced to Him
  • Oct 12, 2023

Madonna Reportedly 'Stuck Her Tongue' in Al Pacino's Ear After Being Introduced to Him

Most Read
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday
Celebrity

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday

Kyle Richards' Estranged Hubby Mauricio Umansky Not Dating Actress Leslie Bega Despite Dinner Date

Kyle Richards' Estranged Hubby Mauricio Umansky Not Dating Actress Leslie Bega Despite Dinner Date

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: GloRilla, Sexyy Red and More Slay on Red Carpet

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: GloRilla, Sexyy Red and More Slay on Red Carpet

Tom Brady Spends Time With Daughter Vivian After Flaunting Toned Abs on Florida Boat Ride

Tom Brady Spends Time With Daughter Vivian After Flaunting Toned Abs on Florida Boat Ride

Lady GaGa Enjoys Concert Date With Boyfriend Michael Polansky Despite Split Rumors

Lady GaGa Enjoys Concert Date With Boyfriend Michael Polansky Despite Split Rumors

Julia Fox Makes Bombshell Allegations Against Kanye West in Her Memoir

Julia Fox Makes Bombshell Allegations Against Kanye West in Her Memoir

Eminem Shares Video of His Rare Public Outing With Daughter Hailie Jade at NFL Game

Eminem Shares Video of His Rare Public Outing With Daughter Hailie Jade at NFL Game

Brooke Burke Wanted to Have 'Affair' With Derek Hough While on 'DWTS'

Brooke Burke Wanted to Have 'Affair' With Derek Hough While on 'DWTS'

Tyler Cameron Moves Back to Florida in Hopes to Start 'Normal' Family

Tyler Cameron Moves Back to Florida in Hopes to Start 'Normal' Family