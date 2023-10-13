Arnold Schwarzenegger Not on Speaking Terms With Ex-Mistress Mildred Baena

Instagram Celebrity

Despite sharing a love child, Joseph Baena, with the former housekeeper, the 'Terminator' actor reportedly doesn't talk to the mother of his youngest child 'at all.'

Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Arnold Schwarzenegger does not keep in touch with the mother of his youngest child, Mildred Baena. Despite sharing a love child, Joseph Baena, the former California governor reportedly is not on speaking terms with his former mistress.

"Arnold and Mildred don't hang out, don't talk very often, or at all," a source tells Daily Mail, noting that he still "respects her as the mother of his child." The source adds, "...but he makes sure that she is okay and finds out how she is doing through Joseph, and it is all done matter of factly."

Insisting that the 76-year-old former bodybuilder "has no ill will towards" Mildred, the source explains, "He loves that Joseph has a great relationship with her, and though that affair ended his marriage with Maria, he respects her as the mother of his child. He still is there for Joseph, for any advice he might need. But his day-to-day life doesn't involve Mildred at all."

"It was a one-night stand that provided a forever connection and Arnold is - and has - taken responsibility for that, but he doesn't chat with her, he has moved on from that moment," the source further claims.

Assuring that Arnold has always stepped up as a father for Joseph, the source says, "Even though the situation wasn't ideal and caused a lot of problems, he loves his son. Arnold isn't going to fight fate, it is what it is. Though there isn't any type of relationship with Mildred, he has no ill will towards her at all."

Arnold shocked everyone in 2011 when he admitted that he fathered a child out of his marriage to Maria Shriver, which led to their divorce in the same year. It was revealed that Mildred gave birth to Joseph in October 1997, just days after Maria gave birth to the then-couple's fourth child Christopher.

In a recent interview, Arnold admitted he "f**ked up" by cheating on Maria, but he still has love for his ex-wife. He told PEOPLE, "We never left the [first] chapter. Because remember, it's not like we had a feud. We didn't have a fight. It's just my f**ked up, right?"

Of where things stand with him and his ex-wife, he shared, "We always made it very clear that the kids should not suffer because of that. And she has her things, her relationship, I have mine, but we always communicate about the kids, about the holidays, about birthday parties and Mother's Day parties and Christmas. My chapter with Maria will continue on forever. Even though it's a different relationship, there’s no reason for me to feel anything other than love for her."

You can share this post!