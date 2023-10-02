 

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Didn't Have a Fight Despite His Affair

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Didn't Have a Fight Despite His Affair
Cover Images/Ryan Hartford
Admitting that it was all his fault, the 'Terminator' actor says he 'f**ked up' by having an affair with his family's housekeeper that led to the former couple's split in 2011.

AceShowbiz - Arnold Schwarzenegger has admitted he "f**ked up" when he had an affair with his family's housekeeper. The 76-year-old Hollywood star was married to Maria Shriver and has Katherine, 33, Christina, 31 Patrick, 30, and 26-year-old Christopher with her but the marriage broke down in 2011 when it was revealed he had been unfaithful with Mildred Baena years earlier.

In the years since the divorce, the former couple has become grandparents to Eloise Christina, 16 months, and three-year-old Lyla Maria through their eldest and Arnie explained that even though they are no longer together, they "never left their first chapter" and he will always feel love for her.

He told People, "We never left the [first] chapter. Because remember, it's not like we had a feud. We didn't have a fight. It's just my f**ked up, right? We always made it very clear that the kids should not suffer because of that. And she has her things, her relationship, I have mine, but we always communicate about the kids, about the holidays, about birthday parties and Mother's Day parties and Christmas. My chapter with Maria will continue on forever. Even though it's a different relationship, there’s no reason for me to feel anything other than love for her."

The "Terminator" star, who married Maria in 1986, is now in a relationship with Heather Mulligan whilst Maria is thought to be single but he previously explained his infidelity as the "biggest failure" of in life and refused to let anyone else take the blame. Speaking on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show", he said, "That was, without any doubt, the biggest setback and the biggest failure. You can't point the finger at anyone else."

