 

Ryan Seacrest Recalls Getting 'Panicked' After Clogging Kris Jenner's Toilet

In a new podcast interview, the 'American Idol' host admits that he 'quickly got out' of the 'Kardashians' star's bathroom once he thought water in the toilet 'began to settle down.'

  • Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ryan Seacrest revealed he "panicked" for almost ruining a part of Kris Jenner's house. When making an appearance on the "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast, the "American Idol" host recalled what happened after he accidentally clogged the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star's toilet.

In the Wednesday, October 11 episode of the podcast, the 48-year-old host had an amusing interview with his former "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host Kelly Ripa. During the chat, he received a request from 53-year-old Kelly to retell his hilarious experience at Kris' house.

Ryan then recounted, "I was in the powder room, the toilet was contemporary, and [it's an] all black toilet." Claiming that he was "nervous" while guessing that "there might be a camera in the bathroom," he went on to say, "So I was there, and I rushed over and did what I needed to do."

"And found that toilet paper was put where it needed to be put and the water level began to rise, and I clogged the toilet," he continued. He later "panicked" after noticing that "water in the toilet overflowed up to the seat level." Fortunately, he saw that "it began to settle down." He later admitted that he "quickly got out" of the bathroom.

Kelly further claimed that Ryan had to "retrieve" what he "put in [the toilet]," leading one of her co-hosts to ask if Ryan used a "ladle." In return, he explained, "It wasnt a ladle! It was the toilet ring cleaner that I used. There was a utensil that was convenient. It wasn't a ladle. You think I'm walking around with my Swiss Army Knife carrying around my ladle? It was the toilet ring cleaner!"

This was not the first time Ryan shared the funny story to the public. Back in 2019 when he was still hosting "Live with Kelly and Ryan", he jokingly said on the show, "I'm thinking to myself, What do I do? Do I stick my hand in there? Do I say, 'Hey [Khloe Kardashian], don't tell [Kim Kardashian] and [Kourtney Kardashian], but can you help me out over here?' Or do I just tell Kris, 'I think your toilet has got a problem?' "

