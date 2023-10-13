 

Joel McHale Speaks Out After Co-Star Chevy Chase Claims 'Community' Wasn't 'Funny Enough'

Joel, who starred on the NBC and Yahoo! Screen series for six seasons from 2009 to 2015, offered his two cents after his former co-star said in an interview last month that the show wasn't 'funny enough.'

AceShowbiz - Joel McHale has responded to Chevy Chase's "Community" diss. Joel, who starred on the NBC and Yahoo! Screen series for six seasons from 2009 to 2015, offered his two cents after his former co-star said the show wasn't "funny enough."

The 51-year-old reacted to Chevy's comment when speaking to PEOPLE. "He stopped hurting my feelings in 2009," he told the publication.

Chevy spoke up about the show when appearing on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast in September. The 80-year-old, who departed during season 4 after allegedly making racist comments on set, said at the time, "I honestly felt the show wasn't funny enough for me, ultimately."

"I felt a little bit constrained," Chase, who played Pierce Hawthorne, a millionaire who goes back to community college with younger classmates, went on stating. "Everybody had their bits, and I thought they were all good. It just wasn't hard-hitting enough for me."

Chase, however, clarified that he "didn't mind the character." He then explained, "I just felt that it was… I felt happier being alone. I just didn't want to be surrounded by that table, every day, with those people. It was too much."

Now, in the interview with PEOPLE, Joel said, "I was like, 'Hey, no one was keeping you there.' I mean, we weren't sentenced to that show. It was like, 'All right, you could have left if you really wanted that.' But yeah, you know Chevy. That's Chevy being Chevy." He added, "I wrote about this in my book, but I was like, 'Hey, the feeling's mutual, bud.' "

