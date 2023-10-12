Jeremy Allen White Reaches Custody Agreement With Ex Addison Timlin, Agrees to Alcohol Testing

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Allen White has reached a custody agreement with Addison Timlin amid their divorce. As a part of the deal for joint custody of their two daughters, the Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto depicter on "The Bear" reportedly agreed to alcohol testing.

According to court documents, the 32-year-old will be tested five times a week with a professional portable breathalyzer when his young daughters, Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2, are under his care. If alcohol is found in his system, the actor will need to take a test again after 15 minutes.

Jeremy will lose the custodial rights of his kids until the next steps are determined if the results are positive. In addition, he must go to at least two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and one individual therapy each week.

Jeremy separated from his wife Addison in May when she filed for divorce after three years of marriage. Despite the split, the exes are reportedly "getting along" with each other.

"They are still separated, but getting along. They love their children and all spend time together," a source told PEOPLE. "When she filed for divorce, she was upset. Things have settled a bit."

The source went on to note that it's been "difficult" for Addison to "parent alone a lot" while Jeremy has been away working. The insider added, "When Jeremy works, she feels emotionally drained. There is still a lot of love between them though."

