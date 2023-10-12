 

Jeremy Allen White Reaches Custody Agreement With Ex Addison Timlin, Agrees to Alcohol Testing

Jeremy Allen White Reaches Custody Agreement With Ex Addison Timlin, Agrees to Alcohol Testing
Instagram
Celebrity

According to court documents, the 32-year-old will be tested five times a week with a professional portable breathalyzer when his young daughters, Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2, are under his care.

  • Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Allen White has reached a custody agreement with Addison Timlin amid their divorce. As a part of the deal for joint custody of their two daughters, the Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto depicter on "The Bear" reportedly agreed to alcohol testing.

According to court documents, the 32-year-old will be tested five times a week with a professional portable breathalyzer when his young daughters, Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2, are under his care. If alcohol is found in his system, the actor will need to take a test again after 15 minutes.

Jeremy will lose the custodial rights of his kids until the next steps are determined if the results are positive. In addition, he must go to at least two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and one individual therapy each week.

  Editors' Pick

Jeremy separated from his wife Addison in May when she filed for divorce after three years of marriage. Despite the split, the exes are reportedly "getting along" with each other.

"They are still separated, but getting along. They love their children and all spend time together," a source told PEOPLE. "When she filed for divorce, she was upset. Things have settled a bit."

The source went on to note that it's been "difficult" for Addison to "parent alone a lot" while Jeremy has been away working. The insider added, "When Jeremy works, she feels emotionally drained. There is still a lot of love between them though."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cardi B Showers Offset With Love After His Lavish Surprise on Her Birthday

Cher Says Rumor About Her Hiring Men to Abduct Her Adult Son 'Is Not True'
Related Posts
Jeremy Allen White Lusting After Alexa Demie After Kissing Ashley Moore

Jeremy Allen White Lusting After Alexa Demie After Kissing Ashley Moore

Jeremy Allen White and Ashley Moore Hooking Up 'Often' Amid His Divorce

Jeremy Allen White and Ashley Moore Hooking Up 'Often' Amid His Divorce

Jeremy Allen White Caught Locking Lips With Ashley Moore in L.A. Amid Addison Timlin Divorce

Jeremy Allen White Caught Locking Lips With Ashley Moore in L.A. Amid Addison Timlin Divorce

Jeremy Allen White and Estranged Wife Addison Timlin Find Common Ground After Split

Jeremy Allen White and Estranged Wife Addison Timlin Find Common Ground After Split

Latest News
Madonna Sent to Her Grandma's House After Her Raunchy School Performance
  • Oct 12, 2023

Madonna Sent to Her Grandma's House After Her Raunchy School Performance

Ryan Reynolds Talks About Failing to Keep Himself From 'Spiraling'
  • Oct 12, 2023

Ryan Reynolds Talks About Failing to Keep Himself From 'Spiraling'

Ryan Seacrest Recalls Getting 'Panicked' After Clogging Kris Jenner's Toilet
  • Oct 12, 2023

Ryan Seacrest Recalls Getting 'Panicked' After Clogging Kris Jenner's Toilet

Julia Fox Learned How to Act While Working as Dominatrix
  • Oct 12, 2023

Julia Fox Learned How to Act While Working as Dominatrix

Cher Says Rumor About Her Hiring Men to Abduct Her Adult Son 'Is Not True'
  • Oct 12, 2023

Cher Says Rumor About Her Hiring Men to Abduct Her Adult Son 'Is Not True'

Dolly Parton Won't Take Mugshot Without Makeup If She Ever Gets Arrested
  • Oct 12, 2023

Dolly Parton Won't Take Mugshot Without Makeup If She Ever Gets Arrested

Most Read
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday
Celebrity

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday

Kyle Richards' Estranged Hubby Mauricio Umansky Not Dating Actress Leslie Bega Despite Dinner Date

Kyle Richards' Estranged Hubby Mauricio Umansky Not Dating Actress Leslie Bega Despite Dinner Date

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: GloRilla, Sexyy Red and More Slay on Red Carpet

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: GloRilla, Sexyy Red and More Slay on Red Carpet

Tamra Judge Updates Fans After Denying 'Disgusting' Claims Ozempic Caused Her Intestinal Issue

Tamra Judge Updates Fans After Denying 'Disgusting' Claims Ozempic Caused Her Intestinal Issue

Tom Brady Spends Time With Daughter Vivian After Flaunting Toned Abs on Florida Boat Ride

Tom Brady Spends Time With Daughter Vivian After Flaunting Toned Abs on Florida Boat Ride

Brooke Burke Wanted to Have 'Affair' With Derek Hough While on 'DWTS'

Brooke Burke Wanted to Have 'Affair' With Derek Hough While on 'DWTS'

Mike Tindall Reveals Concern About Possible Brain Damage After Years of Playing Rugby

Mike Tindall Reveals Concern About Possible Brain Damage After Years of Playing Rugby

Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About 'Painful Memories' From Her Younger Years

Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About 'Painful Memories' From Her Younger Years

Kanye West Takes Son Saint to Rare Soccer Outing Sans Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West Takes Son Saint to Rare Soccer Outing Sans Wife Bianca Censori