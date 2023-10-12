Cardi B Showers Offset With Love After His Lavish Surprise on Her Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

While celebrating her 31st birthday, the 'Bodak Yellow' raptress thanks the 'Walk It Talk It' rapper for his sweet gesture and reveals what she loves about him via social media.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B could not help but shower Offset with love. After being treated to a lavish surprise on her birthday by her husband, the "Bodak Yellow" raptress revealed what she loves about the "Walk It Talk It" rapper via social media.

On Wednesday, October 11, the raptress, who just turned 31 years old, made use of Instagram to show appreciation to the 31-year-old rapper for spoiling her on her special day. "Thank you soo much babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me," she began writing in a post.

Cardi went on to exclaim, "I love your skin,I love your face,I love your body , your ankles,I love your soul,I love your heart,I love your fart ,I love your faith,I love your talent ,I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo," adding a number of red heart emojis.

Along with it, Cardi uploaded a video documenting nearly all-pink decorations which filled a huge room in her house. As the footage showed her walking down the stairs, it could be seen that there were pink flower petals all over the floor.

In addition, the room was filled with a number of white candles, massive bouquets of pink flowers and a set of big letter balloons that spelled out, "Happy Birthday" as well as a ceiling full of balloons. In the center of the room was a human-sized heart-shaped pink decoration that came with white lettering of Cardi's name.

While filming the jaw-dropping birthday surprise, the Grammy winner expressed her thoughts. In the clip, she could be heard saying, "Wow! Oh my God, this n***a, I swear to God! Wow!" She additionally exclaimed, "I love you. Thank you."

The video was later reposted via Instagram by a blog. Instead of praises, Instagram users gave negative online responses to Offset's sweet gesture. In the comments section of the post, one in particular penned, "She gotta show EVERYTHING he does for her publicly bc he stays embarrassing her publicly," adding a slew of laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, another wrote, "Girl stop acting like u ain't see the ppl that set it up." A third stated, "When they have to do the most to prove a point to the GP. I've never seen HAPPILY MARRIED COUPLES do s**t like this for social media." In the meantime, a fourth claimed, "His album about to drop & he needs her & her fans support lbvs."

