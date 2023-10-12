 

Reba McEntire Almost Gave Up Her Music Career Following Mom's Death

Reba McEntire Almost Gave Up Her Music Career Following Mom's Death
Instagram
Music

The 'Seven Minutes in Heaven' songstress reveals during her appearance on 'Today' that felt like she wanted to give it all up when her mother Jacqueline died in 2020 at the age of 93.

  • Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Reba McEntire almost quit music after her mother died. The country star has enjoyed decades of success in showbiz, but revealed that when her mother Jacqueline died in 2020 at the age of 93, she felt like she wanted to give it all up when looking back on photographs with her sister Susie.

Speaking on "The Today Show", the 68-year-old said, "I was going through pictures. I said, 'I just don't think I'm gonna do this anymore.' She said, 'What?' I said, 'Sing!' She said, 'What?' I said, 'Sing,'. "I said, 'I always did it for Mama.' She said, 'Oh, you'll get it back.' I did."

The "Seven Minutes in Heaven" songstress went on to add that her mother had been such a source of "encouragement" to her during her youth and believed they could do whatever they wanted to do.

  Editors' Pick

She said, "She was really encouraging for all of us kids, whatever we wanted to do. She taught us harmony. Anytime anybody needed an opinion of who's off - Susie's on my part, I'm on Susie's part - Mama would come in with her spatula after she was frying potatoes. She would say, 'OK, Reba, you're on Susie's part. Sing it again.' We'd sing it, and she'd say, 'Oh, that's perfect,' and she'd go back in and keep frying potatoes."

The "Consider Me Gone" singer recently explained that she decided to keep going with her career because singing his her "God-given gift" and she still loves it all these years later. She told ETCanada, "I realized I'm still doing it because I love it. And it's my God given gift that I cherish. I absolutely love to get to sing songs to make people feel something, whether it's sad, happy, whatever it is. And so that's the gift she gave me and Susie and [my brother] Pake. And so you got to keep on going."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Scarlett Johansson Hails Pamela Anderson for Sending 'Powerful Message' by Going Makeup-Free at PFW

Evan Rachel Wood Felt Like in 'Death Sentence' During Relationship With Marilyn Manson
Related Posts
Reba McEntire Almost Gave Up Music in 2020 After Her Mother Died From Cancer

Reba McEntire Almost Gave Up Music in 2020 After Her Mother Died From Cancer

Reba McEntire Calls Off Concerts Following Doctor's Orders

Reba McEntire Calls Off Concerts Following Doctor's Orders

Reba McEntire Admits She's Selfish Before Motherhood

Reba McEntire Admits She's Selfish Before Motherhood

Reba McEntire's 'Fried Green Tomatoes' TV Series Gets Scrapped

Reba McEntire's 'Fried Green Tomatoes' TV Series Gets Scrapped

Latest News
Madonna Sent to Her Grandma's House After Her Raunchy School Performance
  • Oct 12, 2023

Madonna Sent to Her Grandma's House After Her Raunchy School Performance

Ryan Reynolds Talks About Failing to Keep Himself From 'Spiraling'
  • Oct 12, 2023

Ryan Reynolds Talks About Failing to Keep Himself From 'Spiraling'

Ryan Seacrest Recalls Getting 'Panicked' After Clogging Kris Jenner's Toilet
  • Oct 12, 2023

Ryan Seacrest Recalls Getting 'Panicked' After Clogging Kris Jenner's Toilet

Julia Fox Learned How to Act While Working as Dominatrix
  • Oct 12, 2023

Julia Fox Learned How to Act While Working as Dominatrix

Cher Says Rumor About Her Hiring Men to Abduct Her Adult Son 'Is Not True'
  • Oct 12, 2023

Cher Says Rumor About Her Hiring Men to Abduct Her Adult Son 'Is Not True'

Dolly Parton Won't Take Mugshot Without Makeup If She Ever Gets Arrested
  • Oct 12, 2023

Dolly Parton Won't Take Mugshot Without Makeup If She Ever Gets Arrested

Most Read
Keith Richards Forced to Change the Way He Plays Guitar Due to Old Age and Arthritis
Music

Keith Richards Forced to Change the Way He Plays Guitar Due to Old Age and Arthritis

U2 Pay Tribute to Victims of Israel Music Festival Tragedy by Altering Their Lyrics

U2 Pay Tribute to Victims of Israel Music Festival Tragedy by Altering Their Lyrics

Hayley Williams Opens Up About 'Emotional Pain' While Creating 'After Laughter'

Hayley Williams Opens Up About 'Emotional Pain' While Creating 'After Laughter'

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: Kendrick Lamar Dominates Full Winner List

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: Kendrick Lamar Dominates Full Winner List

Guns N' Roses Bassist Duff McKagan Insists AI Won't Affect His Creativity

Guns N' Roses Bassist Duff McKagan Insists AI Won't Affect His Creativity

Lourdes Leon Pays Homage to Mom Madonna's 'Frozen' MV With Visuals for Her New Single 'Spelling'

Lourdes Leon Pays Homage to Mom Madonna's 'Frozen' MV With Visuals for Her New Single 'Spelling'

Olivia Rodrigo Hails Tate McRae as Her Inspiration

Olivia Rodrigo Hails Tate McRae as Her Inspiration

Olivia Rodrigo Shares What She Learned From 'Sour Tour'

Olivia Rodrigo Shares What She Learned From 'Sour Tour'

Chris Stapleton 'Very Sorry' for Pushing Back Concerts to Take 'Vocal Rest'

Chris Stapleton 'Very Sorry' for Pushing Back Concerts to Take 'Vocal Rest'