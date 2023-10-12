Scarlett Johansson Hails Pamela Anderson for Sending 'Powerful Message' by Going Makeup-Free at PFW

Instagram/Starpix/startraksphoto.com Celebrity

The 'Black Widow' star praises the former 'Baywatch' actress for deciding to go au naturel for her appearance at Paris Fashion Week, which she describes as 'rejecting standard beauty norms.'

AceShowbiz - Scarlett Johansson has praised Pamela Anderson for going makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week. The 56-year-old model decided to go au naturel for her appearances at the glitzy event earlier this week and now Hollywood star Scarlett, 38, has praised the "powerful" move for other women to see.

She told Popsugar, "I think it is definitely different to see somebody that's in the public eye, a woman in the public eye, go to a fashion show or big event with no makeup on. It's just very different from what we're used to. It's a powerful message for women to see that, whether they follow suit or whatever the effect is, in the zeitgeist. It's powerful for women to see other women rejecting standard beauty norms."

The "Black Widow" star recently revealed that she suffered with acne as a teenager and and suffered from "painful memories" when looking at old pictures of herself.

She told Stylist, "I struggled with acne forever. My brother actually just showed me photos of myself at a family thing when I was probably 19 or 20, and my skin quality is completely different. When I saw that photo it just, you know, it brought everything back. All those painful memories. I just struggled with my skin for such a long time. I used to wear concealer to work in the morning, even though somebody was about to put make-up on my face. But that was when I was younger and the messaging around acne back then was that your skin was grimy and dirty, and you’d get rid of the blemishes by washing it. It was all so negative – and also incorrect. At that point, I was using every product I was prescribed and that I saw in the media. I would go through these cycles of drying out the acne and then having all this redness and irritation. It was a non-stop cycle. Then, when I was in my mid-to-late 20s, I just couldn't do it anymore. I started using gentle products consistently, I began moisturising, and within a week my skin was completely different."

