Scott Disick Wants NSFW Birthday Gift From Khloe Kardashian

In a new episode of 'The Kardashians', the ex-boyfriend of Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian enjoys flirting with the Good American founder while talking about his sex life following his 2022 car accident.

Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Scott Disick has a specific birthday gift request for Khloe Kardashian. In a new episode of "The Kardashians" airing on Thursday, October 12, the ex-boyfriend of Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed flirting with her while talking about his sex life following his car accident in 2022.

Khloe accompanied Scott to Sports Rehab L.A., where Dr. Patrick Khaziran examined Disick's MRI results. According to the doctor, Scott, who turned 40 on May 26, was on the "cusp" of "possibly" needing back surgery after he crashed his Lamborghini Urus in August 2022.

Scott shared that the incident "changed everything" in his life, adding, "I haven't been able to run around. I've gained weight." The doctor then asked, "What did you do before you hurt your back, for fun?" The "Flip It Like Disick" star quickly replied, "Sex. But now I can't move, so I'm terrible."

Khloe later asked if that could be a "motivation" for the restaurateur to complete physical therapy. "Get back on the wagon to f**k? No motion for me," Scott responded. Scott, who shares three kids with Kourtney, also shared that he spent "a few hours" with a spiritual healer, who suggested him to "microdose some shrooms." However, he decided that it wasn't for him.

"I figure better off doing the therapy than getting possibly abused by her," he said during a confessional. "So I'm happy to commit to this."

Later, Scott slyly asked Khloe, "And then on my 40th birthday, or something maybe? Me and you?" To that, Khloe asked emotionlessly, "Me and you, what?" Scott coyly replied, "I don't know, you heard him."

Khloe didn't entertain Scott as she told him, "You might have bumped your head as well. Maybe you need a brain surgery." Scott, however, insisted, "No, but on my 40th birthday maybe I'll feel better," adding that it "doesn't seem like we're getting anywhere."

