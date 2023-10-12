 

Tom Brady Reveals His Family Would 'Kill' Him Over Second Unretirement

On his SiriusXM podcast 'Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray', the former American football star insists he will not be coming out of retirement for a second time.

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady has joked his family would "kill" him if he returned to the NFL. On his SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray", the former American football star insisted he will not be coming out of retirement for a second time, because he "wouldn't be around by tonight" if so.

Tom made the quip when speaking to YouTube star Mr. Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson.  Mr. Beast joked the episode's ratings would "take off" if the seven-time Super Bowl champion faked an unretirement announcement.

But Tom - who has kids who has Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, as well as Jack, 16, with Bridget Moynahan - replied, "I am not coming out of retirement". He then joked, "I can't tease that. My parents would call, my kids would call. They would kill me. I wouldn't be around by tonight."

Tom admitted he had "used up" the only unretirement he is allowed, referring to his decision to go back to the NFL a month after he retired in February 2022. He added, "As I said, you're only allowed one un-retirement. And I've used it up."

In March, Tom admitted he was focusing on his children after retiring from the NFL. He told PEOPLE, "There is nothing I love more than football, but I have young children. They have watched enough of their dad's games, and it's time for me to watch their games."

In the same month, he admitted there was no way he could return to the NFL because he had recently adopted a new kitten for his daughter Vivian. At the time, he wrote on Twitter, which is now known as X, "Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter."

Last year, the former NFL quarterback declared he was retiring from football, only to reverse his decision shortly afterwards and re-sign for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

