 

NeNe Leakes Faces Default Judgment After Allegedly Ignoring Lawsuit Regarding Unpaid Rent

Suing the former star of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' was a company called MPG-Sugarloaf, who claims she failed to pay the $22,900 owed in rent for her now-closed Swagg Boutique.

  • Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently hasn't responded to the lawsuit filed against her regarding unpaid rent. As a result, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" is close to being hit with a default judgment unless she rushes to court to respond to the claims.

Suing the 55-year-old was a company called MPG-Sugarloaf. The company claimed that the ex-Bravo personality signed a lease in 2017 for her now-closed Swagg Boutique and extended it by a year in 2021, according to RadarOnline.com

NeNe left the property in January 2022, but she reportedly failed to pay the $22,900 owed in rent. The company insisted that it had notified NeNe multiple times but to no avail.

The "Glee" alum was served with the legal paperwork on August 16 outside her $1 million condo in Atlanta. However, instead of responding to the lawsuit in court, she told The JasmineBrand, "Gregg signed the lease not me! He ain't here."

  Editors' Pick

The deadline to respond to the lawsuit was September 18. Thus, the landlord filed a new petition, asking the court to grant a default judgment in the amount of $22,900.75 plus attorney fees of $2,315 and another $416 for court costs.

NeNe's husband Gregg Leakes passed away "peacefully" in September 2021. Gregg, who was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2018, had been in remission for two years. However, NeNe revealed in June 2021 that he was hospitalized and recovering from surgery after his cancer returned.

In August, NeNe celebrated what would have been Gregg's 68th birthday. "Happy Heavenly Birthday Gregg!" she wrote alongside a picture of him eating his favorite meal and a photo of the couple sharing a kiss. "Today you would be out eating your favorite foods! French Fries and chicken tenders. I love you for that."

"It was the simple things about you that got me every time!" she continued. "I love you and miss you more than words can say! My Man My Man My Mannnn."

