 

YG's Baby Mama Catelyn Sparks Rushed to Hospital After Being Involved in Fatal Crash

YG's Baby Mama Catelyn Sparks Rushed to Hospital After Being Involved in Fatal Crash
Instagram
Celebrity

Catelyn Sparks a.k.a. Catelyn Jennefer, who shares two children with the 'Toot It and Boot It' rapper, reportedly was driving her 2023 Tesla in L.A. when the ordeal occurred.

  • Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - YG's baby mama was unfortunately involved in a fatal crash that resulted in the death of an 89-year-old woman. According to a new report, Catelyn Sparks a.k.a. Catelyn Jennefer has been taken to a hospital following the Wednesday, October 11 accident

Law enforcement sources informed TMZ that Catelyn was driving her 2023 Tesla in L.A. when the ordeal occurred. The other woman, meanwhile, was driving a 1985 Cadillac. The crash took place after the woman made a U-turn in front of Catelyn's vehicle, and Catelyn hit the woman's driver-side door.

The old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. As for Catelyn, she was rushed to a local hospital with minor injuries. Catelyn was cleared from committing a crime since no drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident.

  Editors' Pick

Catelyn and YG share two children together. The exes are no longer together since the "Toot It and Boot It" rapper is currently dating Saweetie.

Catelyn, however, was seemingly not happy with YG and Saweetie's relationship. Back in May, before the new couple made their romance Instagram official, the Fashion Nova ambassador shared a cryptic statement on her Instagram Story that read, "Just because we got the same blood don't make us family & just because we got kids don't make us family... cuz with 'family' like mine? I rather not have any."

Catelyn didn't name names on her Story, but it was clearly directed to YG. Many have since accused the Instagram model of being a bitter baby mama, with one writing, "She sounds bitter, when she needs to be thinking BIG!!" Another opined, "Why the baby mamas always speak out when they get a new girlfriend? I never understood that."

Others said Catelyn should not have been surprised considering how YG was also cheating on Kehlani with her before. "But wasn't you his sideline while he was with kehlani and thought it was cute? Girl go to hell," a third person said. Another claimed, "Ma'am he is 100% gonna cheat on her with you just like he did with Kehlani and you know it . Sit back."

You can share this post!

You might also like

The Kid LAROI to Release New Collab With Jungkook and Central Cee Soon

Tom Brady Reveals His Family Would 'Kill' Him Over Second Unretirement
Related Posts
YG Makes Racy Request to Fan at Drake's Concert in Viral Video

YG Makes Racy Request to Fan at Drake's Concert in Viral Video

YG Sells New Merch Featuring Donald Trump's Mugshot

YG Sells New Merch Featuring Donald Trump's Mugshot

YG's Baby Mama Sounds Bitter After He's Caught Getting Cozy With Saweetie

YG's Baby Mama Sounds Bitter After He's Caught Getting Cozy With Saweetie

YG and Kamaiyah Share a Hug On Stage as They Squash Beef Over 4Hunnid Records Issues

YG and Kamaiyah Share a Hug On Stage as They Squash Beef Over 4Hunnid Records Issues

Latest News
Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Responds to Backlash Amid His Rumored Romance With Taylor Swift
  • Oct 12, 2023

Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Responds to Backlash Amid His Rumored Romance With Taylor Swift

NeNe Leakes Faces Default Judgment After Allegedly Ignoring Lawsuit Regarding Unpaid Rent
  • Oct 12, 2023

NeNe Leakes Faces Default Judgment After Allegedly Ignoring Lawsuit Regarding Unpaid Rent

Henry Golding Gives a Look at 'Glorious' Journey of Welcoming His Second Child
  • Oct 12, 2023

Henry Golding Gives a Look at 'Glorious' Journey of Welcoming His Second Child

The Kid LAROI to Release New Collab With Jungkook and Central Cee Soon
  • Oct 12, 2023

The Kid LAROI to Release New Collab With Jungkook and Central Cee Soon

YG's Baby Mama Catelyn Sparks Rushed to Hospital After Being Involved in Fatal Crash
  • Oct 12, 2023

YG's Baby Mama Catelyn Sparks Rushed to Hospital After Being Involved in Fatal Crash

Tom Brady Reveals His Family Would 'Kill' Him Over Second Unretirement
  • Oct 12, 2023

Tom Brady Reveals His Family Would 'Kill' Him Over Second Unretirement

Most Read
Taylor Swift's Fans Poke Fun at Travis Kelce's 'Midnights' 'Curtain' Pants
Celebrity

Taylor Swift's Fans Poke Fun at Travis Kelce's 'Midnights' 'Curtain' Pants

Kylie Jenner Loses Instagram Followers Significantly After Israel Post Backlash

Kylie Jenner Loses Instagram Followers Significantly After Israel Post Backlash

Diddy Reveals His Encounter With Aliens and 'Their Ships' in Florida

Diddy Reveals His Encounter With Aliens and 'Their Ships' in Florida

Natalie Portman Is 'in Horror' at Hamas Attacks, Gal Gadot Asks People to Support Israel

Natalie Portman Is 'in Horror' at Hamas Attacks, Gal Gadot Asks People to Support Israel

Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition

Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition

Haze Khadra Seen Hanging Out With Best Friend Bella Hadid's Ex Marc Kalman

Haze Khadra Seen Hanging Out With Best Friend Bella Hadid's Ex Marc Kalman

Gigi Hadid Has 'Crush' on Bradley Cooper After Overnight Getaway Amid Romance Rumors

Gigi Hadid Has 'Crush' on Bradley Cooper After Overnight Getaway Amid Romance Rumors

Florence Pugh Not 'Wallowing' Despite Rumored Split From Charlie Gooch

Florence Pugh Not 'Wallowing' Despite Rumored Split From Charlie Gooch

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday