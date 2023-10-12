YG's Baby Mama Catelyn Sparks Rushed to Hospital After Being Involved in Fatal Crash

Instagram Celebrity

Catelyn Sparks a.k.a. Catelyn Jennefer, who shares two children with the 'Toot It and Boot It' rapper, reportedly was driving her 2023 Tesla in L.A. when the ordeal occurred.

Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - YG's baby mama was unfortunately involved in a fatal crash that resulted in the death of an 89-year-old woman. According to a new report, Catelyn Sparks a.k.a. Catelyn Jennefer has been taken to a hospital following the Wednesday, October 11 accident

Law enforcement sources informed TMZ that Catelyn was driving her 2023 Tesla in L.A. when the ordeal occurred. The other woman, meanwhile, was driving a 1985 Cadillac. The crash took place after the woman made a U-turn in front of Catelyn's vehicle, and Catelyn hit the woman's driver-side door.

The old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. As for Catelyn, she was rushed to a local hospital with minor injuries. Catelyn was cleared from committing a crime since no drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident.

Catelyn and YG share two children together. The exes are no longer together since the "Toot It and Boot It" rapper is currently dating Saweetie.

Catelyn, however, was seemingly not happy with YG and Saweetie's relationship. Back in May, before the new couple made their romance Instagram official, the Fashion Nova ambassador shared a cryptic statement on her Instagram Story that read, "Just because we got the same blood don't make us family & just because we got kids don't make us family... cuz with 'family' like mine? I rather not have any."

Catelyn didn't name names on her Story, but it was clearly directed to YG. Many have since accused the Instagram model of being a bitter baby mama, with one writing, "She sounds bitter, when she needs to be thinking BIG!!" Another opined, "Why the baby mamas always speak out when they get a new girlfriend? I never understood that."

Others said Catelyn should not have been surprised considering how YG was also cheating on Kehlani with her before. "But wasn't you his sideline while he was with kehlani and thought it was cute? Girl go to hell," a third person said. Another claimed, "Ma'am he is 100% gonna cheat on her with you just like he did with Kehlani and you know it . Sit back."

