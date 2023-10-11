Scruffy-Looking Joshua Jackson Picks Up Moving Supplies Amid Jodie Turner-Smith Divorce

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'Fatal Attraction' actor looks disheveled when he's photographed carrying cardboard boxes, packing peanuts and wrap roll from a Staples store in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Is Joshua Jackson preparing to move out amid his shock divorce from Jodie Turner-Smith? The 45-year-old actor has been spotted picking up moving supplies from a store in Los Angeles after his wife filed for divorce.

On Tuesday, October 10, the "Dawson's Creek" alum was photographed looking sullen during a solo outing. He was seen carrying cardboard boxes, packing peanuts and wrap roll from a Staples store. He was packing the moving supplies into his parked Tesla.

The Hollywood star looked disheveled as he dressed in a white T-shirt and light-colored jeans with white sneakers. His graying hair was partially pulled back with a small elastic band as he had black Ray Ban Wayfarer sunglasses perched on top of his head when he did not use them properly to shield his eyes from the sunlight.

Jodie filed for divorce from Joshua on October 2 after four years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Following her divorce filing, it was reported that Joshua is heartbroken because he had his dream crushed.

"Joshua is heartbroken over the impending divorce. He always thought that he would be married and grow old with his family, and everything would be happily ever after," a source recently told TMZ. "He had the dream scenario in his mind, and Jodie was his person and the person he thought he would be with forever."

"He never wanted this for their daughter," the insider continued, noting that the "Fringe" alum's primary concern is his young daughter, whom he shares with Jodie. "They both are great parents and will continue to be. He just hates that they won't be together as a couple for their daughter anymore. They will always be connected through her."

The person close to the situation claimed that Joshua would love to reunite with his estranged wife, explaining, "He would have loved nothing more than to still be with Jodie and in a perfect world would probably even take her back if she were to stop the divorce, but now that they have got to this place, he is going to have to accept it."

"Nothing horrible happened between the two, like infidelity. The relationship just went its course, and it is just a sad time," the informant added. "Joshua isn't thrilled about it, but as we all know, life doesn't always work out the way you'd like it to work out."

