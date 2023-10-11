 

Tori Kelly Dishes on Her 'Crazy' Health Scare in First TV Interview Since Hospitalization

Tori Kelly Dishes on Her 'Crazy' Health Scare in First TV Interview Since Hospitalization
The 'American Idol' alum chats with fellow 'Idol' star Jennifer Hudson and talks about her hospitalization and road to recovery following the medical emergency.

AceShowbiz - Tori Kelly feels "great" after overcoming her health scare. The 30-year-old singer suffered from blood clots earlier this year, but Tori insists she's now on the road to making a full recovery.

"It's been a crazy few months - a crazy year," Tori shared during an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show". Jennifer, 42, then replied, "You were in the hospital this past summer - you scared us, girl."

Tori subsequently revealed the extent of her health troubles. The music star also admitted to feeling "confused" by what she'd been through. She said, "I actually ended up collapsing one night and they found out that I had blood clots. It was really crazy and scary."

"My family was definitely there for me. I had a peace throughout most of it, but I was just kinda confused and wondering what was going on. I thankfully had some amazing doctors who were able to just take care of everything and get me healthy."

Tori remains under medical supervision, but the singer reassured fans that she's now on the mend. She explained, "It seems like it's a manageable thing now, I feel amazing. They're still monitoring me, but yeah I feel great. I'm back to singing and back to doing my thing. I feel really good, I'm really grateful."

Earlier this year, Tori took to social media to thank the doctors and nurses who looked after her. The "Nobody Love" hitmaker wrote, "I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me."

The singer also thanked her fans for their support amid her health scare. She said, "It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers and can't stop thinking about you."

