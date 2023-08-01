Tori Kelly Recovering at Home After Hospitalized With Blood Clots

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'American Idol' alum will continue to be monitored with regular check-ups as she's returned home after being discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tori Kelly has reportedly been released from hospital following her health scare. The 30-year-old singer was recently hospitalized with serious blood clots around her vital organs, but she's now returned home after being discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday, July 31.

Tori is currently recovering at home after receiving treatment in hospital, TMZ reports. The music star will continue to be monitored with regular check-ups, but the decision to release her from hospital is seen as a major step in her recovery.

The award-winning singer, who competed in the ninth season of "American Idol" in 2010, is said to be feeling much better. However, doctors at Cedars-Sinai still aren't sure of the cause of her blood clots.

Meanwhile, Tori's husband recently claimed that she's doing "so much better" because of the love of her fans. Andre Murillo shared an update on her health, thanking her fans for their prayers and messages.

He wrote on his Instagram Story, "I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has prayed for Tori and sent any ounce of love her way. I believe it moved mountains. Fear gripped me hard, but God is bigger than my fears. I can never thank you all enough. Tori is doing so much better, and I believe you all have something to do with that."

Prior to that, Tori reassured fans that she was recovering from her health scare. Despite this, she also confessed to feeling "heartbroken" about having to put some of her career plans on hold.

She told fans on Instagram, "It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers and can't stop thinking about you. I'm feeling stronger now and hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me. Of course I'm heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first."

