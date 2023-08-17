 

Tori Kelly to Kick Off 'Take Control' Tour After Being Discharged From Hospital

The award-winning singer, who competed in the ninth season of 'American Idol' in 2010, is set to perform at nine shows throughout September in a total of eight cities.

  • Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tori Kelly is hitting the road soon. The former "American Idol" contestant, who was discharged from the hospital after having blood clots around her vital organs, announced on social media the dates of her "Take Control Tour".

Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, August 15, the 30-year-old shared a poster of the tour. She captioned it, "it's been too long! the #takecontroltour is here, dm me w/ 'take control' for early access to tickets at 9AM tomorrow!"

After kicking things off on September 10 in Toronto, Tori is expected to perform in New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver and San Fransisco for the whole month. The musician will conclude the trek with two Los Angeles shows on Septembe 25 and 26.

Tori was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in July due to blood clots. She was discharged on July 31 but continued recovering at home after receiving treatment in hospital.

The "Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing" songstress later confessed to feeling "heartbroken" about having to put some of her career plans on hold." She told her online devotees, "It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers and can't stop thinking about you. I'm feeling stronger now and hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover."

"I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me," she continued. "Of course I'm heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first."

Earlier this month, Tori declared that she wants to perform live again once she's fully recovered. "I can't wait to perform again !! Just a taste of all the things i've been working on for u [heart emoji] (sic)," she penned on Instagram while sharing a video of her performing her single "Shelter" on stage.

