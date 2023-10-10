 

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Rock Fun Costumes at Daughter Daisy's Birthday Party

While celebrating their daughter turning 7 years old, the 'Ted Lasso' star and the 'Don't Worry Darling' director dress up as the Statue of Liberty and Ken from the 'Barbie' movie respectively.

AceShowbiz - Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde seemingly have never failed in making their children happy. While celebrating their daughter turning 7 years old at a birthday party, the "Ted Lasso" star and the "Don't Worry Darling" actress/director showed up in fun costumes.

Over the weekend (October 7 or 8), the 48-year-old actor and the 39-year-old filmmaker were caught on camera wearing their creative outfits as they attended Daisy's early birthday bash, which appeared to have a specific theme. In pictures making their rounds online, the two were joined by Daisy and her older brother Otis among party guests.

For the Halloween-themed festivities, Jason seemed to have dressed up as the Statue of Liberty. He went all out with his all-green get-up, consisting of a light green Nike hoodie, a pair of matching Nike sweatpants and exotic green sneakers that came with black Nike logo. To accentuate his costume, he put on a golden crown on his head. He was also seen covering his eyes from harsh direct sunlight with a pair of sunglasses.

In the meantime, Olivia appeared to have channeled Ken, one of the characters from Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie. She opted to wear an outfit similar to his '80s-inspired workout ensemble, including a sporty vest that had colorful patterns all over it, a pair of matching shorts and a matching hat.

The former girlfriend of singer Harry Styles added a sleeveless white top which had a plunging neckline design, a pair of long bright yellow socks and white Vans slip-ons with black checkered patterns to complete the look. She donned a pair of black shades to protect her eyes during the sunny day outing.

All the while, Jason and Olivia's daughter Daisy, who turns seven on Wednesday, October 11, looked chic as she wore a dress similar to that of Barbie's iconic gown. She sported a sleeveless white-and-pink checkered dress, which was accessorized with a matching belt on her tummy, and a pair of pink shoes. She also had a sparkling golden headband that read, "It's my birthday."

Daisy's older brother Otis dressed up as Goku, one character from the well-known '90s anime titled "Dragon Ball Z". The 9-year-old boy sported a short-sleeved orange jumpsuit and a purple belt as well as matching bands on both of his wrists. He also donned a pair of dark-colored shoes.

