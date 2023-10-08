 

Drake Rips Joe Budden for Criticizing 'For All the Dogs'

Drake Rips Joe Budden for Criticizing 'For All the Dogs'
Instagram
Celebrity

When firing back at Joe, the Canadian rap star tells the podcaster, through an Instagram comment You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip because this is what actually pays your bills,'

  • Oct 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake had a lot of things to say to Joe Budden. After the latter criticized his new album, "For All the Dogs", the Canadian emcee took to social media to offer her clapback.

"You failed at music. You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip because this is what actually pays your bills," the 36-year-old penned. "[Y]ou switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat."

  Editors' Pick

"Pls to any artist that's doing what they feel is right don't let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering," he added. "You retired and we never hung up your jersey we don't even remember your number. We know you for doing this…you withdrew from rap not cause you accomplished all you need to it's cause it wasn't working for you."

Drake went on to note that he "never want anybody in the generations to think that the whole 'everybody's entitled to their opinion' is a real thing…this is a man projecting his own self hate and the fact I did and continue to do everything he wanted to do for himself. If you need it put in simpler terms I own a 767…he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Diddy's Heart Is 'Broken Forever' Following Baby Mama Kim Porter's Death
Related Posts
Drake Slammed by Baltimore Rapper Rye Rye for Using Her Voice on 'Calling for You' Without Credit

Drake Slammed by Baltimore Rapper Rye Rye for Using Her Voice on 'Calling for You' Without Credit

Drake Disappoints Fans for Allegedly Shading Ex Rihanna on New Song 'Fear of Heights'

Drake Disappoints Fans for Allegedly Shading Ex Rihanna on New Song 'Fear of Heights'

Drake Appears to Dish on His Fling With Hailey Bieber on New Song 'Bahamas Promises'

Drake Appears to Dish on His Fling With Hailey Bieber on New Song 'Bahamas Promises'

Drake Reveals His 'Craziest' Health Issue, Plans to Step Back From Music

Drake Reveals His 'Craziest' Health Issue, Plans to Step Back From Music

Latest News
Diddy's Heart Is 'Broken Forever' Following Baby Mama Kim Porter's Death
  • Oct 09, 2023

Diddy's Heart Is 'Broken Forever' Following Baby Mama Kim Porter's Death

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Laments That People Have Become 'Desensitised' to Horror
  • Oct 09, 2023

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Laments That People Have Become 'Desensitised' to Horror

Diddy Insists Hip-Hop Has 'the Biggest Impact of All Musical Genres'
  • Oct 08, 2023

Diddy Insists Hip-Hop Has 'the Biggest Impact of All Musical Genres'

Drake Rips Joe Budden for Criticizing 'For All the Dogs'
  • Oct 08, 2023

Drake Rips Joe Budden for Criticizing 'For All the Dogs'

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship
  • Oct 08, 2023

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship

Gwen Stefani Turns Into 'Flower Nerd' After Marrying Blake Shelton
  • Oct 08, 2023

Gwen Stefani Turns Into 'Flower Nerd' After Marrying Blake Shelton

Most Read
Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With
Celebrity

Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With

Britney Spears Flew to Marlon Brando's Private Island to Get Away From Drama Over Knife Dancing

Britney Spears Flew to Marlon Brando's Private Island to Get Away From Drama Over Knife Dancing

Jenny McCarthy Slapped by Makeup Artist for Playing With Her Lip Gloss

Jenny McCarthy Slapped by Makeup Artist for Playing With Her Lip Gloss

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Jada Pinkett Smith Suppressing Her Depression Until It Turned Into 'Raging Hellfire'

Jada Pinkett Smith Suppressing Her Depression Until It Turned Into 'Raging Hellfire'

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Kanye West Legally Married Bianca Censori Shortly After Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Legally Married Bianca Censori Shortly After Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian