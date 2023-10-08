Drake Rips Joe Budden for Criticizing 'For All the Dogs'

Instagram Celebrity

When firing back at Joe, the Canadian rap star tells the podcaster, through an Instagram comment You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip because this is what actually pays your bills,'

AceShowbiz - Drake had a lot of things to say to Joe Budden. After the latter criticized his new album, "For All the Dogs", the Canadian emcee took to social media to offer her clapback.

"You failed at music. You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip because this is what actually pays your bills," the 36-year-old penned. "[Y]ou switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat."

"Pls to any artist that's doing what they feel is right don't let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering," he added. "You retired and we never hung up your jersey we don't even remember your number. We know you for doing this…you withdrew from rap not cause you accomplished all you need to it's cause it wasn't working for you."

Drake went on to note that he "never want anybody in the generations to think that the whole 'everybody's entitled to their opinion' is a real thing…this is a man projecting his own self hate and the fact I did and continue to do everything he wanted to do for himself. If you need it put in simpler terms I own a 767…he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions."

