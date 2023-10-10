Lana Del Rey Savagely Claps Back at Christian Influencer Accusing Her of Witchcraft

INSTARimages.com/JENNIFER GRAYLOCK Celebrity

The 'Don't Call Me Angel' singer responds after an Instagram user posted a video detailing how the Grammy winner allegedly practiced witchcraft at one of her concerts.

AceShowbiz - Lana Del Rey doesn't take allegation against her lightly. The "Summertime Sadness" hitmaker has savagely clapped back at a social media influencer who accused her of using witchcraft at one of her concerts.

Traci Coston, who is Christian, posted on Instagram a video which was captioned "Demonic Energy Knocks Over Lana Del Rey Crowd" along with the stupendous collection of hashtags "#lanadelrey #witchcraft #demons #reels." In the clip, she detailed how the singer allegedly practiced witchcraft during her show.

The footage in question showed people being knocked over, which Traci claimed "is not normal." She claimed in her video, "Lana Del Rey has been open about practicing witchcraft." Referring to the audience members being knocked over, she added, "Okat that's not a most pit."

She went on elaborating, "Whatever witchcraft Del Rey is doing the spell she's putting on her music to make it attractive those demons are being invited into the crowd and into you when you attend." She continued, "These demons with destroy your life. How do I know? Because people come to me for deliverance to get rid of the demons that they get through stuff like this."

"There's a reason the Bible tells us to stay away from witchcraft it's because God loves you and he's trying to protect you," she argued, before pleading with everyone to "stop going to this stuff."

Upon catching wind of the video, Lana did not stay silent. She wrote in the comment, "B***h I know the Bible verse for verse better than you do." The Grammy winner, who was raised Roman Catholic, added, "PS you're giving off super gremlin energy. Not in a good way."

Many fans also jumped to Lana's defense in the comments section of the post. "This is not witchcraft some people just fell over causing a chain reaction. Lana Del Rey is literally a Catholic, she has been since her child good (sic) and grew up in a religious household," one person said.

Another laughed at the allegation against Lana, "i'm a christian and i know this is a JOKEEE." A third said of the influencer, "She's the one practicing witch craft if people come to her to 'get rid of demons'."

