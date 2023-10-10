Haze Khadra Seen Hanging Out With Best Friend Bella Hadid's Ex Marc Kalman

Instagram/Cover Images Celebrity

According to an eyewitness, the Palestinian DJ is spotted enjoying lunch together with art director Marc Kalman, who used to date the Victoria's Secret model, in Paris.

Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Haze Khadra from SimiHaze may have found new love. The Palestinian DJ was spotted hanging out with art director Marc Kalman, who used to date Haze's best friend Bella Hadid.

On Monday, October 9, PopFactions revealed a DM from someone who claimed to witness Haze and Marc having lunch together in Paris. Alongside two pictures of them, the anonymous tipster wrote, "Haze Khadra (fai's sister) and Bella's ex boyfriend (Marc) having lunch in Dinand par Fardi in PARIS with other 2 girls. Anon please."

It's unknown if the get-together was just a friendly occasion, or if the two are heading to a romantic relationship. It should be noted that Haze's twin sister Simi Khadra is currently dating Bella's other ex The Weeknd.

Upon learning of the report, Internet users were quick to troll Haze and Simi. "They are twins they have same type and their type is their besties ex," one user wrote in an Instagram comment. "they should be ashamed," another added.

"This is getting too weird. If I were Bella, I'd be laughing my ass off. Especially since they were all friends," someone else commented. "Are they obsessed for Bella's exs or what is happening? Sorry for Bella, they should be ashamed of what they do," another said, while someone suggested that "Bella need better friends."

Bella, meanwhile, recently made her return to work after taking a few months break to focus on her treatment for Lyme disease. The Victoria's Secret model announced in August that she is "finally healthy" and shared her journey in recovery through an Instagram post.

"The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself [heart emoji]," she wrote along with pictures of her medical records. "Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this. Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can't really explain."

"To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever," she continued. "One thing I want to express to you all is that 1, I am okay and you do not have to worry, [heart emoji] and 2, I wouldn't change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I'm in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today (sic)."

