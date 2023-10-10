 

Gwyneth Paltrow Clarifies Claim She Uses Oscar Trophy as Doorstop

The actress portraying Pepper Potts in 'Avengers: Infinity War', through her representative, insists that she was joking when she made her remarks about the golden statuette.

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow has cleared the air on her recent claim. After making headlines for saying that she uses her Oscar trophy as a doorstop, the actress portraying Pepper Potts in "Avengers: Infinity War", through her representative, did not take long to explain the truth about the matter.

On Monday, October 9, the 51-year-old actress' representative spoke to Variety to set the record straight on her remarks. The rep stated, "Of course, it's a joke." To make it clearer, the rep mentioned a previous interview with The New York Times wherein she shared where she put the golden statuette.

During the chat, which was published on September 30, Gwyneth revealed that she put the trophy in an adjoining room in her house in Amagansett, New York. The magazine also noted that her home "has a great deal of security, including a guard dog, a house manager and a room of security cameras," which could keep the trophy safe.

The clarification from Gwyneth's representative came after she joked about the golden statuette, which she received for winning the Best Actress for her role in "Shakespeare in Love". In the Monday, October 9 episode of Vogue's "73 Questions" video series, her wooden door could be seen being held open by the golden statuette.

The clip further showed interviewer Joe Sabia's comment. "What a beautiful Academy Award," Joe told Gwyneth. In response, the actress said, "[It's] my doorstop!" Not stopping there, she jokingly added, "It works perfectly."

After the footage aired on YouTube, Gwyneth made headlines and became a hot topic on several social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter. A number of users voiced their thoughts on the matter.

One in particular penned, "Gwyneth Paltrow using her Oscar as a doorstop…iconic tbh. it's giving Jane from 'The Comeback'." The user also uploaded a clip from the series, wherein the character Jane's golden trophy is being used as a doorstop.

Elsewhere in her interview with Vogue, Gwyneth discussed the biggest surprise about being a mother to her children. While gesturing to her heart, she exclaimed, "How much love there is in this thing."

The "Avengers: Endgame" actress also opened up about traits that her biological kids Apple and Moses, whom she shares with her former husband and singer Chris Martin, get from her. "I think Moses got his deliberation from me and Apple, her sense of humor," she stated.

