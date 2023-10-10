 

Ed Sheeran Praised by 'Sumotherhood' Director for His Acting Chops

Ed Sheeran Praised by 'Sumotherhood' Director for His Acting Chops
Cover Images/ROGER WONG
Movie

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker is applauded for his dedication to his craft after he was enlisted to play a drug addict in Adam Deacon's new feature film.

  • Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran was keen to prove himself as an actor in "Sumotherhood". The "Bad Habits" hitmaker stars as a drug addict in Adam Deacon's new film and the star revealed that Ed was desperate to make the most of his big screen opportunity.

"I put him in the original script but it was a much smaller part. I just wasn't sure how I was going to make it happen. I ended up having a FaceTime with him and he was quite clear that he didn't want to play himself, he just wanted to act," Adam told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

"We went round to his house and we rehearsed in his pub. He realised we're not trying to take ourselves too seriously. There was a lot of dialogue and he learned it word for word. I felt like he trusted me, which I really respect."

  Editors' Pick

Ed, 32, sings his 2014 hit "Thinking Out Loud" during the movie and Adam was so impressed by the music mega star's improvisational ability that he thinks Sheeran could star in more movies.

The 40-year-old actor and director recalled, "On set he was a bit nervous but as the takes went by he just came out of his shell and was a lot more confident. He even improvised and started singing the 'Thinking Out Loud' remix which I decided to keep in the film. I think he should act more, I think he's got that talent."

However, Ed's fame came at a cost one day as Adam had to wrap filming prematurely when school kids found out where they were shooting. He said, "We were filming in a street in East London and it was really quiet, a bit too quiet. All of a sudden about 400 school kids came out of nowhere and literally bombarded the set. Ed couldn't say goodbye to anyone and he had no choice but to get in a cab and rush off."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jessica Lange Accuses DC and Marvel of Sacrificing Art for Profit

Kylie Jenner Loses Instagram Followers Significantly After Israel Post Backlash
Related Posts
Ed Sheeran Undergoes Dramatic Transformation to Play Homeless Drug Addict in 'Sumotherhood'

Ed Sheeran Undergoes Dramatic Transformation to Play Homeless Drug Addict in 'Sumotherhood'

Latest News
Kylie Jenner Loses Instagram Followers Significantly After Israel Post Backlash
  • Oct 10, 2023

Kylie Jenner Loses Instagram Followers Significantly After Israel Post Backlash

Rich Paul Gets Coy on Adele Marriage Rumors
  • Oct 10, 2023

Rich Paul Gets Coy on Adele Marriage Rumors

Ed Sheeran Praised by 'Sumotherhood' Director for His Acting Chops
  • Oct 10, 2023

Ed Sheeran Praised by 'Sumotherhood' Director for His Acting Chops

Jessica Lange Accuses DC and Marvel of Sacrificing Art for Profit
  • Oct 10, 2023

Jessica Lange Accuses DC and Marvel of Sacrificing Art for Profit

Tia Mowry Fires Back at Fan for Criticizing Her Post About 'Complicated' Dating Life
  • Oct 10, 2023

Tia Mowry Fires Back at Fan for Criticizing Her Post About 'Complicated' Dating Life

Paul McCartney Pens Tribute to 'Lovely' Wife on Wedding Anniversary
  • Oct 10, 2023

Paul McCartney Pens Tribute to 'Lovely' Wife on Wedding Anniversary

Most Read
'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Laments That People Have Become 'Desensitised' to Horror
Movie

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Laments That People Have Become 'Desensitised' to Horror

'The Exorcist: Believer' Scares Competitors Away at Box Office

'The Exorcist: Believer' Scares Competitors Away at Box Office

Bradley Cooper Needed Five Hours of Makeup to Transform Into 'Maestro' Role

Bradley Cooper Needed Five Hours of Makeup to Transform Into 'Maestro' Role

Martin Scorsese Was Not Welcomed in Hollywood During Early Career

Martin Scorsese Was Not Welcomed in Hollywood During Early Career

'Pacific Rim: Uprising' Compared to 'Home Movies From Your Ex-Wife' by Guillermo del Toro

'Pacific Rim: Uprising' Compared to 'Home Movies From Your Ex-Wife' by Guillermo del Toro

Greta Gerwig Reflects on 'Painful' Process of Film-Making

Greta Gerwig Reflects on 'Painful' Process of Film-Making

Jessica Lange Accuses DC and Marvel of Sacrificing Art for Profit

Jessica Lange Accuses DC and Marvel of Sacrificing Art for Profit

'Barbie' Deserves Best Picture Win at Oscars, Says 'Doctor Strange' Director

'Barbie' Deserves Best Picture Win at Oscars, Says 'Doctor Strange' Director

Ed Sheeran Praised by 'Sumotherhood' Director for His Acting Chops

Ed Sheeran Praised by 'Sumotherhood' Director for His Acting Chops