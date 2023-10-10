Kim Zolciak Sparks Romance Rumors With Chet Hanks Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star fuels romance speculations with her 'Surreal Life' co-star for allegedly 'acting flirty toward each other' during production of the series.

AceShowbiz - Kim Zolciak has sparked romance rumors with Chet Hanks. Amid her nasty divorce from Kroy Biermann, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" might have been in a romance with the actor while they were filming for MTV's "The Surreal Life".

A number of sources, who claimed to be connected to the show, spilled to TMZ that there were speculations suggesting that the 45-year-old reality TV star and her 33-year-old co-star are dating. On the reason why, the sources revealed that the two were "acting flirty toward each other" during the production, which took 2 weeks to finish.

In addition, the insiders shared that other people, who were involved in the production of the series, believed that Kim and Chet "might have caught feelings for each other." Their assumption was based on the two stars' loved-up display at that time.

However, it remains unclear if Kim and Chet ever "exchanged" their contact information to each other before they were done filming the show. The sources also did not offer further details about whether or not they are still "in touch" after filming the show.

Previously, it was announced that Kim had been chosen as one of the stars to appear on the 8th season of "The Surreal Life". She filmed the upcoming season in Medellin, Colombia with other stars, including Chet, Johnny Weir, Josie Canseco and Ally Brooke.

Kim fueled romance speculations with Chet a few months after she and her estranged husband Kroy filed for divorce from one another. They submitted divorce papers on May 5. However, in July, the two decided to give their marriage a second chance. It only took around one month for Kroy to change his mind and file for divorce from Kim again in late August.

Recently, Kim requested court to dismiss her and Kroy's divorce as she claimed that they still have a lot of sex. Later on, he declared that he is not changing his mind about their divorce despite not shutting down her claim about their sexual intercourse. "The fact that he engaged in sexual relations with [Kim] does not indicate a desire to reconcile," the 38-year-old former American football outside linebacker allegedly penned in court documents obtained by Page Six.

