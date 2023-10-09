Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Take Their All 7 Kids to Hamptons Film Festival

startraksphoto.com/Michael Simon Celebrity

When making a rare public appearance with all of their seven children, the 'Drunk Parents' actor and his yoga instructor wife manage to make their kids strike a pose on the red carpet together.

Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have taken their seven children to an international event. Rarely making a public appearance with all of their kids, the "Drunk Parents" actor and his yoga instructor wife made an exception when they stepped out with their children at the 31st Annual Hamptons International Film Festival.

On Thursday, October 5, the 65-year-old actor and his 39-year-old partner even managed to make their children strike a pose on the red carpet together. In pictures making their rounds online, all nine family members appeared to be in good spirits during a photo session at the event.

In one of the pictures, Alec was standing up with six of his and Hilaria's children, 10-year-old Carmen, 8-year-old Rafael, 7-year-old Leonardo, 5-year-old Romeo, 3-year-old Eduardo and 2-year-old Maria Lucia. Meanwhile, Hilaria herself was squatting while letting 1-year-old Ilaria sit on one of her thighs.

For the occasion, Alec went with a semi formal look. He sported a flannel shirt that came with long sleeves as well as green-and-blue checkered patterns all over it. He also donned a pair of long black jeans and navy blue sneakers.

Hilaria, in the meantime, looked chic in a cozy ensemble. She donned a long-sleeved dark brown top and a pair of long navy blue jeans. In addition, she wore a pair of black pointed-toe high heels and a number of rings. Putting on a natural face glam with pink lipstick, she styled her hair into loose waves with short bangs, which covered most of her forehead.

Alec and Hilaria did not shy away from bringing all of their kids to the event despite Amy Schumer's previous diss. On her Netflix stand-up special "Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact", Amy bluntly stated while trolling Hilaria over her fake heritage scandal, "They have a von Trapp amount of children, and they named them all - I'm not sure, but very Spanish names like Jamon, Croqueta and Flamenco, you know."

Before tying the knot with Hilaria back in June 2012, Alec was known for his marriage to actress Kim Basinger. The now-former couple were married from 1993 to 2002, and share 27-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin together.

