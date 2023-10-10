 

JT Shuts Down Rumors About Her Getting Into an Altercation With GloRilla at MTV VMAs

JT Shuts Down Rumors About Her Getting Into an Altercation With GloRilla at MTV VMAs
The rumors first emerged after YouTuber Armon Wiggins broke down the alleged confrontation. According to Armon, Glo threw a drink and a purse at JT after the latter allegedly brushed Glo off.

AceShowbiz - JT has put feud rumors between her and GloRilla to rest. Having heard chatter saying she got into an altercation with the Memphis femcee at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, the one-half of City Girls took to social media to set the record straight.



Online users, meanwhile, were convinced that JT and Glo were beefing after the release of Glo's "Tomorrow 2" ft. Cardi B. They said the song includes subliminal shots at JT and Nicki Minaj.

One person in particular wrote, "GloRilla whooping JT at the VMAs is a gag! Karma is spinning the block for Cardi again!!" Another opined, "They saying she fought GloRilla backstage at the VMAs. Supposedly, JT ain't wanna speak to GloRilla, so GloRilla threw a drink or purse at her, but I [don't] think they fought [for real]… all the people that was there, and it ain't no video??"

Catching wind of the speculation, JT declared in a since-deleted post, "Does this look like someone who got they a** whooped?" She added, "I know y'all lives hella boring, and y'all love to believe that, but it didn’t happen. Next caller!"

