'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown 'Blessed' to Have Married Fiance David Woolley

The TLC star, who was previously in a polygamous marriage to Kody Brown, exchanged wedding vows with her now-husband in front of 330 guests on Saturday, October 7 in Moab, Utah.

Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Christine Brown couldn't be happier after becoming a married woman once again. The "Sister Wives" star said she feels "blessed" after tying the knot with her fiance David Wooley in a "fairytale" wedding.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, October 8, the 51-year-old TLC star shared some photos of her and her now-husband. She captioned it, "I'm so blessed! I've married my best friend. @david__woolley and I are happy and honored to have been surrounded by so much love."

"It was an incredible experience with our family and friends," she continued raving. "We're finally married with the wedding of our dreams. #marriedOctober72023 #blessedandhonored #loveofmylife #honoredloyaltrue #myking."

Christine and David exchanged wedding vows in front of 330 guests on Saturday in Moab, Utah. "It's a fairytale," she told PEOPLE about their nuptials. "It's everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it's a dream come true."

The TV personality met her spouse on a dating website in 2022. On what made her attracted to David, she disclosed, "All the right pictures... It was him with those eyes." She then recalled, "I'm like, 'You know what? I want to be looked at with those eyes for the rest of my life.' Him with with his grandkids, and at Disneyland, and then him on a beach. I'm like, 'Yes. Sign me up for all of that!' "

Christine was previously married to Kody Brown, who had three other wives. The former couple, who shares six children together, called it quits in 2021 after 25 years together.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine wrote on Instagram at the time. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

