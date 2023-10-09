 

Sharon Stone Has No Regret for Choosing Motherhood Over Career

Sharon Stone Has No Regret for Choosing Motherhood Over Career
Instagram
Celebrity

The 65-year-old 'Basic Instinct' actress doesn't regret putting her family first over her acting career because Hollywood 'certainly didn't prioritise [her].'

  • Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sharon Stone is thankful that she prioritised motherhood over her career. The 65-year-old actress - who suffered a bleed on her brain in 2001 - has said that she doesn't have any regrets about making her family her number one priority.

"I'm grateful that I chose motherhood as a healthy approach to my life and that I didn't prioritise Hollywood, because they certainly didn't prioritise me," Sharon - who has sons Roan, 23, Laird, 18, and Quinn, 17 - told PEOPLE.

Sharon was one of the most sought-after actresses in the movie business before her health scare. But the film star believes she "lost [her] career" on the back of her health troubles. She said, "I lost all those things that you feel are your real identity and your life."

  Editors' Pick

Despite this, Sharon feels happy with where she's currently at in her life. She said, "I never really got most of it back, but I've reached a point where I'm okay with it, where I really do recognise that I'm enough."

Meanwhile, Sharon previously suggested that her reputation for being "difficult" has damaged her career. The actress has been outspoken on various issues over the years, and Sharon thinks her honesty has undermined her earning potential.

She told WSJ Magazine, "I'm just excited to see where I belong in the world, to see where my journey is going. I think that when I was saying all these things - that now Kamala Harris, our fabulous vice president, and Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are now avidly discussing - about women's rights, [it] made my film career quite difficult."

"People found me to be 'difficult' because I was asking for those things and expecting to get those things that I felt were correct and appropriate for myself and other women."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Unsure If They Will Add Another Child

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown 'Blessed' to Have Married Fiance David Woolley
Related Posts
Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Sharon Stone Requires 'Eight Hours of Uninterrupted Sleep' After Brain Hemorrhage

Sharon Stone Requires 'Eight Hours of Uninterrupted Sleep' After Brain Hemorrhage

Sharon Stone Recalls Her Shock When She's Mobbed by Fans at Red Light After 'Basic Instinct' Release

Sharon Stone Recalls Her Shock When She's Mobbed by Fans at Red Light After 'Basic Instinct' Release

Sharon Stone Claims She's Shunned by Hollywood After Suffering Stroke

Sharon Stone Claims She's Shunned by Hollywood After Suffering Stroke

Latest News
Emma Chamberlain and Boyfriend Role Model Break Up After Three Years of Dating
  • Oct 09, 2023

Emma Chamberlain and Boyfriend Role Model Break Up After Three Years of Dating

Kendall Jenner Gives Paparazzi Middle Finger During NYC Sighting
  • Oct 09, 2023

Kendall Jenner Gives Paparazzi Middle Finger During NYC Sighting

Sharon Stone Has No Regret for Choosing Motherhood Over Career
  • Oct 09, 2023

Sharon Stone Has No Regret for Choosing Motherhood Over Career

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Tops Billboard 200 Again
  • Oct 09, 2023

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Tops Billboard 200 Again

Olivia Rodrigo Launches New Non-Profit Organization to Raise Awareness of Women's Issues in America
  • Oct 09, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Launches New Non-Profit Organization to Raise Awareness of Women's Issues in America

Bre Tiesi Gushes Over 'Favorite Human' Nick Cannon on His 43rd Birthday
  • Oct 09, 2023

Bre Tiesi Gushes Over 'Favorite Human' Nick Cannon on His 43rd Birthday

Most Read
Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices
Celebrity

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split

Offset Says Performing With Quavo at 2023 BET Awards Was a 'Healing' Moment

Offset Says Performing With Quavo at 2023 BET Awards Was a 'Healing' Moment

Meghan Markle Wrote Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's Wedding Invitations

Meghan Markle Wrote Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's Wedding Invitations

Josh Gad Diagnosed With 'Abdominal Issues' Following 'Medical Emergency'

Josh Gad Diagnosed With 'Abdominal Issues' Following 'Medical Emergency'