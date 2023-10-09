 

Artist of the Week: Shakira

Music

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker returns to the top of the charts with her Fuerza Regida collaboration 'El Jefe', where she takes a dig at her ex Gerard Pique.

  • Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shakira has once again wowed fans with her latest release, "El Jefe", a collaboration with Fuerza Regida. In the track, the mother of two took a subtle jab at her baby daddy Gerard Pique following their bitter breakup.

The song has quickly become a new favorite, debuting at number one on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. On its first day alone, it amassed a staggering 9.2 million views. It also secured the third spot on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, with an impressive 31.8 million plays during the tracking week.

In addition to her YouTube success, Shakira has made notable strides on the Billboard charts as her new song reached number one on the Billboard Latin Digital Song Sales chart. It also peaked at number four on the prestigious Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart.

These remarkable achievements have propelled Shakira to the top 20 on the Global YouTube Artists chart, where she currently sits at number eleven. With her unique blend of Latin, pop, and world music influences, she has managed to carve out a distinct niche in the music industry. Her infectious energy and powerful vocals continue to resonate with fans of all ages and backgrounds.

It will not be the last time the "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker vented her emotions through music as she said in a candid interview, "I am still in a period of reflection … I am still exorcising some demons. The last thing I have left."

She added, "I am not a United Nations diplomat; I am an artist and I have every right to develop my emotions. It is my catharsis, it is my therapy, but I also know that it is the therapy of many people; I am a voice for many people."

