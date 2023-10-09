 

Kylie Minogue Sold London House After Moving Back to Australia

Kylie Minogue Sold London House After Moving Back to Australia
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Padam Padam' hitmaker is offloading her house in West London for more than $6 million after she returned to her home country and split from her British boyfriend.

  • Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Minogue has parted ways with her West London home for more than £6 million. The 55-year-old pop star has reportedly earned a £775,000 profit on the five-bedroom property, 12 years after she bought it.

"Kylie is a shrewd businesswoman as well as a music superstar and she chose to sell her West London house rather than hold on to it for rentals. She snapped it up for £5.25 million in 2010 and had so many happy memories from living there," a source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

Kylie previously revealed that she was relocating to her native Australia and the chart-topping star "couldn't be happier." The insider shared, "After she decided to relocate she put it on the market and it got snapped up and has sold for just over £6 million. It was a big move for Kylie to head back to Australia but she couldn't be happier."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Kylie recently insisted that she won't change her style in order to satisfy her critics. The award-winning star will continue to wear whatever she wants - regardless of what her critics say.

Kylie - who is the highest-selling female Australian artist of all time - told The Sun on Sunday newspaper, "It's not about being sexy, it's about being yourself. I'm not going down to Tesco's in thigh boots and a catsuit, but in Popland that is me. I don't even call it sexy as even that feels passe."

"I am happy there is a strength in inhabiting your own playfulness, your own confidence and empowerment. It is an acceptance and kind of daring to feel confident with yourself and be at ease. I am really comfortable with what I am doing."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ally Brooke Was 'Torn' by Comparison Between Herself and Fifth Harmony Bandmates

'Pacific Rim: Uprising' Compared to 'Home Movies From Your Ex-Wife' by Guillermo del Toro
Related Posts
Kylie Minogue Gets Candid About Her Failed Attempt to 'Get on the TikTok Train'

Kylie Minogue Gets Candid About Her Failed Attempt to 'Get on the TikTok Train'

Kylie Minogue Unbothered by Criticisms

Kylie Minogue Unbothered by Criticisms

Kylie Minogue Adds 10 New Dates for Las Vegas Residency

Kylie Minogue Adds 10 New Dates for Las Vegas Residency

Kylie Minogue Excited for Her Vegas Residency Show as It Comes at 'Perfect Time' in Her Career

Kylie Minogue Excited for Her Vegas Residency Show as It Comes at 'Perfect Time' in Her Career

Latest News
'Pacific Rim: Uprising' Compared to 'Home Movies From Your Ex-Wife' by Guillermo del Toro
  • Oct 09, 2023

'Pacific Rim: Uprising' Compared to 'Home Movies From Your Ex-Wife' by Guillermo del Toro

Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez Caught Locking Lips With Maika Monroe After Finalizing Divorce
  • Oct 09, 2023

Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez Caught Locking Lips With Maika Monroe After Finalizing Divorce

Kylie Jenner Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Sharing Pro-Israel Post Despite Friends' Support for Palestine
  • Oct 09, 2023

Kylie Jenner Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Sharing Pro-Israel Post Despite Friends' Support for Palestine

Kylie Minogue Sold London House After Moving Back to Australia
  • Oct 09, 2023

Kylie Minogue Sold London House After Moving Back to Australia

Mia Thornton's Ex-Husband Accuses Her of Cheating, Suggests She Married Him for Money
  • Oct 09, 2023

Mia Thornton's Ex-Husband Accuses Her of Cheating, Suggests She Married Him for Money

Ally Brooke Was 'Torn' by Comparison Between Herself and Fifth Harmony Bandmates
  • Oct 09, 2023

Ally Brooke Was 'Torn' by Comparison Between Herself and Fifth Harmony Bandmates

Most Read
Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65
Celebrity

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Kanye West Legally Married Bianca Censori Shortly After Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Legally Married Bianca Censori Shortly After Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split

Ariana Grande Gives Ex Dalton Gomez Seven-Figure Upfront Payment to Settle Divorce

Ariana Grande Gives Ex Dalton Gomez Seven-Figure Upfront Payment to Settle Divorce

Offset Says Performing With Quavo at 2023 BET Awards Was a 'Healing' Moment

Offset Says Performing With Quavo at 2023 BET Awards Was a 'Healing' Moment

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Spark Romance Rumors After Surprise Dinner Date in NYC

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Spark Romance Rumors After Surprise Dinner Date in NYC