Kylie Minogue Sold London House After Moving Back to Australia

The 'Padam Padam' hitmaker is offloading her house in West London for more than $6 million after she returned to her home country and split from her British boyfriend.

Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Minogue has parted ways with her West London home for more than £6 million. The 55-year-old pop star has reportedly earned a £775,000 profit on the five-bedroom property, 12 years after she bought it.

"Kylie is a shrewd businesswoman as well as a music superstar and she chose to sell her West London house rather than hold on to it for rentals. She snapped it up for £5.25 million in 2010 and had so many happy memories from living there," a source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

Kylie previously revealed that she was relocating to her native Australia and the chart-topping star "couldn't be happier." The insider shared, "After she decided to relocate she put it on the market and it got snapped up and has sold for just over £6 million. It was a big move for Kylie to head back to Australia but she couldn't be happier."

Meanwhile, Kylie recently insisted that she won't change her style in order to satisfy her critics. The award-winning star will continue to wear whatever she wants - regardless of what her critics say.

Kylie - who is the highest-selling female Australian artist of all time - told The Sun on Sunday newspaper, "It's not about being sexy, it's about being yourself. I'm not going down to Tesco's in thigh boots and a catsuit, but in Popland that is me. I don't even call it sexy as even that feels passe."

"I am happy there is a strength in inhabiting your own playfulness, your own confidence and empowerment. It is an acceptance and kind of daring to feel confident with yourself and be at ease. I am really comfortable with what I am doing."

