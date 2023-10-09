 

Arnold Schwarzenegger Uncomfortable to See His Ripped Body Change With Age

Arnold Schwarzenegger Uncomfortable to See His Ripped Body Change With Age
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The 76-year-old 'Terminator' star talks about aging and admits he doesn't like the way he looks now since his muscular physique is changing as he gets older.

  • Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Arnold Schwarzenegger calls himself "damaged goods" and thinks the way he looks now "sucks." The 76-year-old bodybuilder-turned-actor is known for his muscular physique but he finds it hard to look in the mirror now because he doesn't like the way his body has changed.

"I kind of smile because every day I do look in a mirror and I say, 'Yep, you suck.' I look at this body … look at those pectoral muscles that used to be firm and perky and really powerful with a striation in there. Now they're just hanging there. I mean, what the hell is going on here?" he said on "The Howard Stern Show"

"It's one thing to see yourself get older and more and more out of shape but most of the people have never been in shape. So what does it mean getting out of shape? When you've been hailed for years as this supreme body, and you have the definition and you see the veins coming down your abs, and you see veins on top of your chest and then … you roll the clock 50 years and you're standing there and you don't see that anymore."

  Editors' Pick

While the "Terminator" actor acknowledged he looks better than the "majority" of people his own age, he isn't satisfied. He said, "I never, ever thought about that when I was 30 years old or 40 years old that this [was] going to happen. It just sucks."

The former Governor of California explained things changed for him when he had heart surgery at the age of 50, leaving him feeling like "damaged goods" because of the limitations imposed on his lifestyle. He said, "That was the first time where I felt kind of vulnerable. Where all of a sudden the doctor says, 'You shouldn't lift that heavy anymore.' "

The "True Lies" actor only allows himself to have two meals every day now in a bid to keep his weight in check. He explained, "I have breakfast and dinner. I don't have lunch because the system just slows down and it just doesn't burn off the stuff that well anymore."

But despite his dissatisfaction with the signs of ageing, Arnold insisted he isn't "upset" because he knows he can't change it. He added, "The bottom line is I'm 76 years old. I'm full of energy. I'm full of enthusiasm. I'm as enthusiastic and as excited as I was when I was 30 years old. I just always see mountains in front of me to be climbed and so as long as I see those mountains I keep my enthusiasm and excitement and that fire in my belly to keep climbing and climbing and climbing."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tia Mowry Frustrated by Rumors Surrounding Her Dating Life Following Divorce

Ally Brooke Was 'Torn' by Comparison Between Herself and Fifth Harmony Bandmates
Related Posts
Arnold Schwarzenegger Believes He Would Have Made a 'Great' U.S. President

Arnold Schwarzenegger Believes He Would Have Made a 'Great' U.S. President

Arnold Schwarzenegger Worried Today's Young Generation Are Being 'Over-Babied'

Arnold Schwarzenegger Worried Today's Young Generation Are Being 'Over-Babied'

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Didn't Have a Fight Despite His Affair

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Didn't Have a Fight Despite His Affair

Arnold Schwarzenegger Worried He Would Struggle to Bond With Grandchildren

Arnold Schwarzenegger Worried He Would Struggle to Bond With Grandchildren

Latest News
Mia Thornton's Ex-Husband Accuses Her of Cheating, Suggests She Married Him for Money
  • Oct 09, 2023

Mia Thornton's Ex-Husband Accuses Her of Cheating, Suggests She Married Him for Money

Ally Brooke Was 'Torn' by Comparison Between Herself and Fifth Harmony Bandmates
  • Oct 09, 2023

Ally Brooke Was 'Torn' by Comparison Between Herself and Fifth Harmony Bandmates

Report: Kanye West to Hold Massive Italian Concert Next Week
  • Oct 09, 2023

Report: Kanye West to Hold Massive Italian Concert Next Week

Arnold Schwarzenegger Uncomfortable to See His Ripped Body Change With Age
  • Oct 09, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger Uncomfortable to See His Ripped Body Change With Age

Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey Give Fans a Look at Newborn Son After Welcoming Baby No. 2
  • Oct 09, 2023

Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey Give Fans a Look at Newborn Son After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Tia Mowry Frustrated by Rumors Surrounding Her Dating Life Following Divorce
  • Oct 09, 2023

Tia Mowry Frustrated by Rumors Surrounding Her Dating Life Following Divorce

Most Read
Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65
Celebrity

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Kanye West Legally Married Bianca Censori Shortly After Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Legally Married Bianca Censori Shortly After Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split

Ariana Grande Gives Ex Dalton Gomez Seven-Figure Upfront Payment to Settle Divorce

Ariana Grande Gives Ex Dalton Gomez Seven-Figure Upfront Payment to Settle Divorce

Offset Says Performing With Quavo at 2023 BET Awards Was a 'Healing' Moment

Offset Says Performing With Quavo at 2023 BET Awards Was a 'Healing' Moment

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Spark Romance Rumors After Surprise Dinner Date in NYC

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Spark Romance Rumors After Surprise Dinner Date in NYC