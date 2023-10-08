Julia Fox Frustrated With People for Undermining Her Work Due to Kanye West Fling

Instagram/YouTube Celebrity

The 'Uncut Gems' actress refuses to be defined by her brief relationship with Kanye and feels annoyed that people think she's famous because of the rapper.

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox describes her relationship with Kanye West as "a blip" that doesn't define her. The "Uncut Gems" actress romanced the controversial rapper for less than two months in 2022 but Julia, 33, now feels she was "being used as a pawn in this grand master plan to get back at his ex-wife."

"A lot of people were like, oh, she's only famous because of Ye. It's like, no, I've been around and I've been in a full f****** movie and I did a lot of things before that, too. It's that you're just hearing about me now. That relationship doesn't define me. It's one little blip," she told The Guardian newspaper.

However, Julia insisted she went into the relationship "with good intentions." She writes in her memoir "Down the Drain", "I went into it with good intentions and feeling all this could be real, and it could be amazing, and he could open so many doors."

"I meet Donatella and sit front row at the Versace show, which I certainly never thought would happen. I was being used as a pawn in this grand master plan to get back at his ex-wife. That's humiliating. That's a really s***** position to be in."

In her memoir, Julia also recounts an incident - which occurred before she auditioned for "Uncut Gems" - that she refers to as "the date rape on the private jet," where she believes she was drugged and raped by an unnamed billionaire.

However, Julia never went to the police and admitted she would be reluctant to if something similar ever happened again because she saw how Amber Heard was treated when she accused Johnny Depp of domestic abuse.

She told The Guardian, "If something happened like that I would definitely take the appropriate action. 100 per cent. Then again, I don't know if I would. And then go to battle, have years of my life taken away and have to relive it? We've literally seen what happens, with Amber Heard. It's like, is it worth it at the end of the day?"

"I can be very spiteful and vengeful. I love getting a good revenge, it makes me salivate. But I also have the wisdom to know, don't do anything, it'll do it on its own. S***** people will get what's coming to them."

