 

Director Terence Davies Died at 77 After Short Illness

The British filmmaker known for directing 'Distant Voices, Still Lives' and 'The Long Day Closes' has passed away at the age of 77 after battling a short illness.

  • Oct 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Terence Davies has passed away at the age of 77. The acclaimed British filmmaker died peacefully at home after a short illness, according to a statement on his Instagram account.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Terence Davies, who died peacefully at home after a short illness, today on 7th October 2023. Pulvis et Umbra Sumus, We are but dust and shadows (Horace), And if thou wilt, remember, And if thou wilt, forget. (Christine Rossetti). Terence Davies (1945 - 2023)," the message stated.

The message was accompanied by a picture of Terence, who was born in Liverpool in 1945.

The director and screenwriter was known for the autobiographical movies "Distant Voices, Still Lives" (1988) and "The Long Day Closes" (1992).

He also directed "The Neon Bible" (1995), "The House of Mirth" (2000) starring Gillian Anderson, and "The Deep Blue Sea" (2011) with Rachel Weisz and Tom Hiddleston. His most recent movie was "Benediction" in 2021, in which both Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi played the poet Siegfried Sassoon.

Davies had spoken openly about his homosexuality but admitted he was happier being alone than in a relationship. He previously told The Guardian newspaper, "I did live with a woman when I went to film school. She was a teacher. Even as late as 1977, there was still this attitude of, 'Well, find the right person and you'll be happy.' "

"I'd never been with anyone. And I didn't know how things can shift between people all the time. I found that very hard to bear. You misinterpret them, or they misinterpret you. I find that extremely difficult. I wasn't very good at it. Neither of us were. We both knew what the truth was, and it sadly ended. Which is why I've lived alone since 1980."

"I did go on to the gay scene for a couple of months and I thought, it's just not for me. I didn't like the sexual venality and the narcissism. I can't live like that. If that's the way other people want to do it, that's fine."

"And it's something I've not regretted. I do know several gay couples who've been together a long time, and they love each other, and that's lovely to see. I would prefer to be lonely and on my own than to live a life I couldn't justify to myself."

