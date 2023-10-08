Khloe Kardashian Mocks Fanny Pack Criticisms

Instagram Celebrity

Khloe insists wearing a waist bag is convenient when doing school run with her daughter True Thompson and jokingly assures her critics that 'everything's gonna be OK.'

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has defended her decision to wear a "fanny pack." The 39-year-old reality star has reacted after some fans didn't seem to approve of the fashion choice, and she has insisted the accessory is "just convenient for carpool" when it comes to picking up daughter True, five, from school.

"For those of you who love to remind me about the fanny pack situation… I don't need the reminder. I'm gonna go do school carpool and a fanny pack is just convenient for carpool, OK?" she joked in an Instagram Story.

She teasingly flashed the peace sign and insisted everything would "be ok" whether she wore the accessory or not. She quipped, "I get it. I love you guys. Everything's gonna be OK. Fanny pack or not, everything's gonna be OK."

Last month, Khloe unveiled her Fabletics collaboration after teaming up with the brand on a new activewear collection under the name The Khloe Edit. At the time, she explained how she is more inspired to work out at the gym if she's feeling "really cute."

She told Vogue magazine, "If I feel really cute in the gym, it really makes me want to go and work out. So I do think investing in good workout clothes motivates you."

And while she has defended her fanny pack, she did open up to the publication about some of her style regrets. She said, "Anything from when the neon-colored jeans were in. And why was I wearing these or fringe sandals? I don't even like sandals like that."

"But when the boho style was thriving, I would be like, I want to wear that too, just because everyone was wearing them. But I'm not the boho girl, and I think you just have to know some trends are cute, but they're just not for you."

