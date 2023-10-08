 

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split

The 'Modern Family' actress insists her former TV co-star is doing wonderful following her split from husband because she has a great support system around her.

AceShowbiz - Sofia Vergara is "good" following her spilt from Joe Manganiello. The 51-year-old star and her actor husband confirmed in July that they had separated after seven years of marriage and Sofia's "Modern Family" co-star Julie Bowen says that she is coping well thanks to the support of her "wonderful family."

"Her Instagram says it all. We have spoken, and she's doing great. Sofia has always had such a wonderful family that surrounds her and wonderful friends," Julie, 53, told People at the Step Up Inspiration Awards on Friday, October 6.

Bowen also joked that her pal does not need Taylor Swift to take her to an NFL game after the "Anti-Hero" singer took a posse of A-listers to watch her apparent new love interest Travis Kelce in action for the Kansas City Chiefs.

  Editors' Pick

The actress quipped, "She doesn't need Taylor Swift to take her to a game. She's good. But I'm super happy that all those other girls are going to games with T Swifty. I wish she had been around for me."

Julie and Sofia worked together for over a decade on "Modern Family" and the "Horrible Bosses" actress considers her former colleague to be a "role model." She said, "Sofia has always been my role model as far as embracing being a woman and womanly, and yet also powerful and not... I always felt like you had to compromise one for the other."

Julie had previously voiced her support for the "America's Got Talent" judge for doing everything "with grace." The star said, "She rises above and just goes forward. She's warm and generous and giving to everybody around her. I have no doubt that if she wishes to be in a relationship she will be, but she sure don't need one."

