 

Drake Slammed by Baltimore Rapper Rye Rye for Using Her Voice on 'Calling for You' Without Credit

Drake Slammed by Baltimore Rapper Rye Rye for Using Her Voice on 'Calling for You' Without Credit
Instagram
Music

The 32-year-old Baltimore femcee drags the four-time Grammy winner on X after realizing that her 'What' ad-lib had unknowingly been used on the 21 Savage-assisted 'Calling For You'.

  • Oct 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake has faced the consequences of failing to credit Rye Rye on one of his "For All the Dogs" tracks. The four-time Grammy winner was slammed publicly by the Baltimore femcee for using her "What" ad-lib on the 21 Savage-assisted "Calling for You" without her permission.

The 32-year-old dragged the Canadian emcee on X, formerly Twitter. "REALLY @Drake MY VOCALS AGAIN? & NO CREDIT? I really wanna be flattered but I feel like it's trolling ATP OMG …one of my fave artists doing this I don't know how to feel anymore," she argued. "but thank you for reminding me that my 15 year old vocals are still legendary."

  Editors' Pick

Rye Rye went on to call out those who came to Drake's defense. "The amount of Baltimore n***as I seen trying to defend this goofy s**t or keep telling me blame the producers like I already didn't the first time..from jump been said it's the producers …but it ain't no way the team didn't know this time and it got all that coverage last time," she fumed.

"And I'm not venting to social media thinking it's gonna get me paid," she continued. "but some ppl can see it and offer help/advice & also it's my voice ppl know it and bringing it to my attention so I can speak on it if I want tf yall weird af."

Rye also made it clear that she's not trying to get attention. "F**k clout ..n***a going tell me he think I just want recognition from drake ..no I just want ppl to stop using my s**t if they can't properly credit me this goes to whoever who now knows ..and if I did want recognition rightfully so something of mine was used," she declared.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Chrissy Metz and BF Bradley Collins Split 'Amicably' After Nearly More Than Three Years of Dating

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices
Related Posts
Drake Disappoints Fans for Allegedly Shading Ex Rihanna on New Song 'Fear of Heights'

Drake Disappoints Fans for Allegedly Shading Ex Rihanna on New Song 'Fear of Heights'

Drake Appears to Dish on His Fling With Hailey Bieber on New Song 'Bahamas Promises'

Drake Appears to Dish on His Fling With Hailey Bieber on New Song 'Bahamas Promises'

Drake Reveals His 'Craziest' Health Issue, Plans to Step Back From Music

Drake Reveals His 'Craziest' Health Issue, Plans to Step Back From Music

'No Jumper' Host Adam22 Dragged After Dishing on Drake's Junk

'No Jumper' Host Adam22 Dragged After Dishing on Drake's Junk

Latest News
Director Terence Davies Died at 77 After Short Illness
  • Oct 08, 2023

Director Terence Davies Died at 77 After Short Illness

Coi Leray Threatens To Put the Paws on Concertgoers Who Throw Objects at Her
  • Oct 08, 2023

Coi Leray Threatens To Put the Paws on Concertgoers Who Throw Objects at Her

Seth Meyers Opens Up on Struggle With His Show Following TV Return
  • Oct 08, 2023

Seth Meyers Opens Up on Struggle With His Show Following TV Return

Drake Slammed by Baltimore Rapper Rye Rye for Using Her Voice on 'Calling for You' Without Credit
  • Oct 08, 2023

Drake Slammed by Baltimore Rapper Rye Rye for Using Her Voice on 'Calling for You' Without Credit

Julia Fox Frustrated With People for Undermining Her Work Due to Kanye West Fling
  • Oct 08, 2023

Julia Fox Frustrated With People for Undermining Her Work Due to Kanye West Fling

Offset Says Performing With Quavo at 2023 BET Awards Was a 'Healing' Moment
  • Oct 08, 2023

Offset Says Performing With Quavo at 2023 BET Awards Was a 'Healing' Moment

Most Read
Sly Stone Too Sick to Make Music Again
Music

Sly Stone Too Sick to Make Music Again

Sherri Shepherd Slams Sexyy Red's Vulgar Lyrics Amid the Raptress' Explicit Footage Debacle

Sherri Shepherd Slams Sexyy Red's Vulgar Lyrics Amid the Raptress' Explicit Footage Debacle

Nicki Minaj Dropped From Drake's New Album 'For All the Dogs'

Nicki Minaj Dropped From Drake's New Album 'For All the Dogs'

Drake Appears to Dish on His Fling With Hailey Bieber on New Song 'Bahamas Promises'

Drake Appears to Dish on His Fling With Hailey Bieber on New Song 'Bahamas Promises'

Cher Unleashes First New Holiday Single 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'

Cher Unleashes First New Holiday Single 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'

NFL Allegedly Does This to Woo Taylor Swift for Future Super Bowl Halftime Show

NFL Allegedly Does This to Woo Taylor Swift for Future Super Bowl Halftime Show

Ed Sheeran Recalls Feeling 'Uncomfortable' Writing 'Perfect'

Ed Sheeran Recalls Feeling 'Uncomfortable' Writing 'Perfect'

Drake Reveals His 'Craziest' Health Issue, Plans to Step Back From Music

Drake Reveals His 'Craziest' Health Issue, Plans to Step Back From Music

Blink-182 Pay Tribute to The Ramones in 'Dance With Me' Music Video

Blink-182 Pay Tribute to The Ramones in 'Dance With Me' Music Video