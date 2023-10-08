Drake Slammed by Baltimore Rapper Rye Rye for Using Her Voice on 'Calling for You' Without Credit

Instagram Music

The 32-year-old Baltimore femcee drags the four-time Grammy winner on X after realizing that her 'What' ad-lib had unknowingly been used on the 21 Savage-assisted 'Calling For You'.

AceShowbiz - Drake has faced the consequences of failing to credit Rye Rye on one of his "For All the Dogs" tracks. The four-time Grammy winner was slammed publicly by the Baltimore femcee for using her "What" ad-lib on the 21 Savage-assisted "Calling for You" without her permission.

The 32-year-old dragged the Canadian emcee on X, formerly Twitter. "REALLY @Drake MY VOCALS AGAIN? & NO CREDIT? I really wanna be flattered but I feel like it's trolling ATP OMG …one of my fave artists doing this I don't know how to feel anymore," she argued. "but thank you for reminding me that my 15 year old vocals are still legendary."

Rye Rye went on to call out those who came to Drake's defense. "The amount of Baltimore n***as I seen trying to defend this goofy s**t or keep telling me blame the producers like I already didn't the first time..from jump been said it's the producers …but it ain't no way the team didn't know this time and it got all that coverage last time," she fumed.

"And I'm not venting to social media thinking it's gonna get me paid," she continued. "but some ppl can see it and offer help/advice & also it's my voice ppl know it and bringing it to my attention so I can speak on it if I want tf yall weird af."

Rye also made it clear that she's not trying to get attention. "F**k clout ..n***a going tell me he think I just want recognition from drake ..no I just want ppl to stop using my s**t if they can't properly credit me this goes to whoever who now knows ..and if I did want recognition rightfully so something of mine was used," she declared.

