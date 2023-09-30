 

Kanye West Prepares Secret Team for Bianca Censori's Wild Outfits

According to a new report, the Chicago rapper has a 'whole atelier in Italy' producing the sheer body stockings for his wife, who has been making headlines with her risque style.

  • Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West provides wife Bianca Censori's racy ensembles during their European trip. According to a new report, the Chicago rapper has a "whole atelier in Italy" producing the nearly-naked body stockings for his wife.

"Anything he wants to make they can make it. He's really just making it on the spot," Mowalola Ogunlesi, the Nigerian-born, London-based designer hired by West in 2020 to head his Yeezy Gap collaboration shares with Page Six. A second designer who has worked with Ye adds, "They design it and have an in-house team that creates everything in a day."

Mowalola shares that there is no "structural" process to the creation of the clothes. He continues, "They just buy tights and style it and cut it on [Bianca] … Usually they get Wolford. Tights are not safe when they're around."

The designer added that the deconstructed hosiery looks are being put together under the Yeezy designer and Bianca's direction. It uses Laura Beham of the Zurich-based design collective Proto-types, which used upcycled outfits from Yeezy in their Spring 2024 collection.

Bianca has been making headlines with her sultry outfit which consisted of a sheer bodysuit. As if that wasn't enough, the Australian architect ditched her bra, allowing her nipples to be visible for everyone.

That aside, it was reported that Bianca got her friends concerns over her behavior after marrying Ye. "A few of her friends were finally able to reach her, but she wasn't interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone's concerns for her," a source told the Daily Mail on Tuesday, September 19. "She's shut everyone out."

The insider added that the 28-year-old "told one of her former friends to 'f**k off' when they tried to ask if she was OK." The insider continued, "She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom."

The source went on to say that Bianca is enjoying the world's attention to her. "Bianca knows how to grab headlines now, and she loves being Kanye's muse because it gives her what she has always wanted - fame," the source alleged. "Her friends are done trying because she is a thirsty lost cause."

