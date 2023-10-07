 

Chrisean Rock Shares Positive Update on Son's Hernia Surgery

Chrisean Rock Shares Positive Update on Son's Hernia Surgery
The 'Baddies' star takes to Instagram to share a video of her son Chrisean Malone Jr. in the hospital while revealing that the infant, whom she shares with Blueface, has undergone a surgery to remove the hernia.

  Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chrisean Rock may be feeling a bit relieved now. The raptress has revealed that his newborn son Chrisean Malone Jr., whom she shares with Blueface, recently underwent a hernia surgery and it was successful.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page on Friday, October 6 to inform her fans about her son's condition. Sharing a positive update on his recovery, she posted a video of her holding the smiling infant from his hospital bed. "Papa you so handsome @chriseanmalone.jr you recovering so fast [teary face emoji]," she wrote in the caption.

Just three days before, Chrisean celebrated her son turning one month old. Sharing another clip taken in the hospital, the reality TV star gushed in the caption, "Happy one month @chriseanmalone.jr I love you papa u getting so big."

Chrisean and Blueface previously went back-and-forth on social media after the latter allegedly shared a picture of their son's genitals to reveal the baby's health issue. "This what my son d**k look like an she worried about me an lil baby c**k like bih get our son c**k right then do what you want. Baby still ain't had the surgery for his hernia," he wrote on Twitter late last month.

He went on accusing Chrisean of delaying the surgery for their son, adding, "She is a bad mother yes she is unfit. She been pushing the surgery back missing the appointments so she can do what she wants I went to b more thinking it's surgery they talking about she missed the appointment."

The "Thotiana" hitmaker also blamed his baby mama's smoking habit for their child's medical issues, claiming, "My son not healthy cuz she drank smoked and got hit her whole pregnancy she couldn't even take 1 month off."

After Chrisean slammed him for leaking the picture, Blueface claimed that his X account got hacked. "My phone was stolen yesterday I just got a new one guys im back my twitter was hacked," so he tweeted after seemingly taking control of his account back.

