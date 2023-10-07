 

Katharine McPhee Admits to Having 'Debate' With David Foster Over 'Amazing Grace'

Katharine McPhee Admits to Having 'Debate' With David Foster Over 'Amazing Grace'
Cover Images/ROGER WONG
Music

In a new interview, the 'Let Your Heart Sing' songstress reveals that she and the 'For Just a Moment' singer 'argued a little bit' during their 'debate' over their new collaborative single.

  • Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Katharine McPhee and David Foster "argued a little bit" over their new single. The 39-year-old singer and the 73-year-old musician have recorded a new version of "Amazing Grace", and Katharine has revealed that the married couple had a "debate" before they agreed to put the song on their new album.

The singer, who is set to release the second part of their "Christmas Songs" album later this month, told Entertainment Tonight, "We argued a little bit, not in the bad way. It's a bit of a debate over whether we should do 'Amazing Grace' because I said, 'It's not a Christmas song, it’s a religious song.' "

  Editors' Pick

"The label ended up actually really liking it because we're using it as our first single to kind of get out there, kind of earlier before the whole Christmas craze without it beating you over the head that it’s a Christmas song. So it’s actually kind of cool that we did it," Katharine continued.

The loved-up duo have also toured together this year, and they've relished performing with each other on stage. David said, "It’s been great." Despite this, Katharine admits that it hasn't been entirely straightforward. The singer confessed that she's already grown weary of the constant traveling.

The brunette beauty, who competed on "American Idol" back in 2006, said, "Being together has not been the schlep. Just the constant packing and unpacking. "You wake up in a new city every day and it's just a grind. That's the only part that sometimes wears on you. And you just want to be in your own bed. But when we're on-stage for those two hours it's the best part of the whole thing."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kanye West Reportedly Files to Trademark 'YEWS' After Anti-Semitism Backlash

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65
Related Posts
Katharine McPhee Pokes Fun at Herself After Accidentally Cooking Her Son's iPad in the Oven

Katharine McPhee Pokes Fun at Herself After Accidentally Cooking Her Son's iPad in the Oven

Katharine McPhee Calls Russell Brand 'Harmless' After Controversial Video Resurfaces

Katharine McPhee Calls Russell Brand 'Harmless' After Controversial Video Resurfaces

Katharine McPhee Still Reeling From the Tragic Death of Her Nanny

Katharine McPhee Still Reeling From the Tragic Death of Her Nanny

Car Dealership Calls Katharine McPhee's Nanny's Death a 'Heavy Burden'

Car Dealership Calls Katharine McPhee's Nanny's Death a 'Heavy Burden'

Latest News
Katharine McPhee Admits to Having 'Debate' With David Foster Over 'Amazing Grace'
  • Oct 07, 2023

Katharine McPhee Admits to Having 'Debate' With David Foster Over 'Amazing Grace'

Dua Lipa Wanted for Both Glastonbury and Coachella
  • Oct 07, 2023

Dua Lipa Wanted for Both Glastonbury and Coachella

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF
  • Oct 07, 2023

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65
  • Oct 07, 2023

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Kanye West Reportedly Files to Trademark 'YEWS' After Anti-Semitism Backlash
  • Oct 07, 2023

Kanye West Reportedly Files to Trademark 'YEWS' After Anti-Semitism Backlash

Drake Appears to Dish on His Fling With Hailey Bieber on New Song 'Bahamas Promises'
  • Oct 07, 2023

Drake Appears to Dish on His Fling With Hailey Bieber on New Song 'Bahamas Promises'

Most Read
Sly Stone Too Sick to Make Music Again
Music

Sly Stone Too Sick to Make Music Again

Sherri Shepherd Slams Sexyy Red's Vulgar Lyrics Amid the Raptress' Explicit Footage Debacle

Sherri Shepherd Slams Sexyy Red's Vulgar Lyrics Amid the Raptress' Explicit Footage Debacle

Nicki Minaj Dropped From Drake's New Album 'For All the Dogs'

Nicki Minaj Dropped From Drake's New Album 'For All the Dogs'

Maren Morris Compares Country Music Industry to 'Circus'

Maren Morris Compares Country Music Industry to 'Circus'

Cher Unleashes First New Holiday Single 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'

Cher Unleashes First New Holiday Single 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'

Offset Taps Wife Cardi B, Latto, Travis Scott and More on New Album 'Set It Off'

Offset Taps Wife Cardi B, Latto, Travis Scott and More on New Album 'Set It Off'

NFL Allegedly Does This to Woo Taylor Swift for Future Super Bowl Halftime Show

NFL Allegedly Does This to Woo Taylor Swift for Future Super Bowl Halftime Show

SZA Puts Toronto Show on Hold After Feeling Unwell and Losing Her Voice

SZA Puts Toronto Show on Hold After Feeling Unwell and Losing Her Voice

Travis Scott Tour Tickets Drop to $12 After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott Tour Tickets Drop to $12 After Astroworld Tragedy