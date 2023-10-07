 

Dua Lipa Wanted for Both Glastonbury and Coachella

Dua Lipa Wanted for Both Glastonbury and Coachella
According to a new report, the 28-year-old 'Levitating' star is currently weighing up the offers as the British star is being lined up to headline both popular festivals in 2024.

  • Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa is at the center of a tug of war between the organizers of Glastonbury and Coachella. The 28-year-old star is being lined up to headline both festivals in 2024 and Dua is currently weighing up the offers.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "Dua loves Glastonbury and when she last played there she described it as her 'favorite thing ever.' She knows how huge this opportunity is but it's also the same for Coachella."

Dua feels honored to be considered for a headline slot, and she's still undecided about her position. The insider added, "Dua has been to both as a punter before and loves everything about them. She feels so honored and excited to even be considered by organizers."

Meanwhile, Dua revealed earlier this year that she intends to make the "most of [her] youth" before she considers having children. The award-winning star is open-minded about the prospect of having kids one day, but for now, she's focused on her music career and making the most of her opportunities.

Asked if she's planning to have children, Dua told Vogue France, "Hmm, maybe. But nothing’s planned! The only baby I’m thinking about is my new album." Dua acknowledges that women have more options and opportunities than ever before, but she's focused on her career for the moment.

The singer, who previously dated model Anwar Hadid, said, "I think that women have acquired a place in society that was forbidden before. And yet, has the desire to have children disappeared? I think women want to do things at their own pace, and not feel guilty for thinking of themselves. For me, when the moment is right, I will know. But, until then, I have other priorities. I want to continue making the most of my youth."

