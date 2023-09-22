'Bachelor' Alum Clayton Echard Unleashes Receipt Amid Paternity Lawsuit

Instagram Celebrity



AceShowbiz - Clayton Echard has set the record straight on his paternity scandal. The season 26 star of "The Bachelor", who has been sued by his ex-fling for allegedly impregnating her, took to social media to share a receipt for a paternity test.

Making use of Instagram Story on Thursday, September 21, the 30-year-old shared a screenshot of an email receipt that showed him paying $725 to schedule an appointment with a paternity clinic. He also dropped an email that read, "Thanks for the call. My confusion has been cleared up. I will take my portion of the test on the 27th of September."

"[Redacted] will take her portion on the 2nd of October," it added. "Results will then take about a week to get back. I believe we're all on the same page now." Alongside the post, Clayton penned, "This is the timeline. The truth will always set you free."

Filing a paternity lawsuit against Clayton was a podcast host from Scottsdale, Arizona. In her August filing, she claimed she was "engaged in sexual activity" with the reality star on May 20. In the court documents, which was first obtained by The U.S. Sun, she said she is due to give birth to twins in February 2024.

