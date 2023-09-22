 

'Bachelor' Alum Clayton Echard Unleashes Receipt Amid Paternity Lawsuit

'Bachelor' Alum Clayton Echard Unleashes Receipt Amid Paternity Lawsuit
Instagram
Celebrity

Making use of Instagram Story on Thursday, September 21, the 30-year-old shared a screenshot of an email receipt that showed him paying $725 to schedule an appointment with a paternity clinic

  • Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Clayton Echard has set the record straight on his paternity scandal. The season 26 star of "The Bachelor", who has been sued by his ex-fling for allegedly impregnating her, took to social media to share a receipt for a paternity test.

Making use of Instagram Story on Thursday, September 21, the 30-year-old shared a screenshot of an email receipt that showed him paying $725 to schedule an appointment with a paternity clinic. He also dropped an email that read, "Thanks for the call. My confusion has been cleared up. I will take my portion of the test on the 27th of September."

  Editors' Pick

"[Redacted] will take her portion on the 2nd of October," it added. "Results will then take about a week to get back. I believe we're all on the same page now." Alongside the post, Clayton penned, "This is the timeline. The truth will always set you free."

Filing a paternity lawsuit against Clayton was a podcast host from Scottsdale, Arizona. In her August filing, she claimed she was "engaged in sexual activity" with the reality star on May 20. In the court documents, which was first obtained by The U.S. Sun, she said she is due to give birth to twins in February 2024.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Doja Cat Finally Releases New Album 'Scarlet', Treats Fans to Bizarre Music Video for 'Agora Hills'

Nicki Minaj Appears to Accuse 'Flop' Cardi B of Calling Cops on Kenneth Petty
Related Posts
Mark Wahlberg Suggests He's Ready to Step Back From Acting

Mark Wahlberg Suggests He's Ready to Step Back From Acting

Reporter Reacts to Tory Lanez 'Profanely' Insulting Her After His Motion for Bail Was Denied

Reporter Reacts to Tory Lanez 'Profanely' Insulting Her After His Motion for Bail Was Denied

Alabama Barker Explains Why Holds Herself From Clapping Back at Haters

Alabama Barker Explains Why Holds Herself From Clapping Back at Haters

Doja Cat Insists She Didn't Diss Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Amid Allegations

Doja Cat Insists She Didn't Diss Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Amid Allegations

Latest News
Jack Osbourne Reacts to Rape Allegations Against His Pal Russell Brand
  • Sep 23, 2023

Jack Osbourne Reacts to Rape Allegations Against His Pal Russell Brand

Caitlyn Jenner Denies Dissing Kim Kardashian With 'Calculated' Remark
  • Sep 23, 2023

Caitlyn Jenner Denies Dissing Kim Kardashian With 'Calculated' Remark

Sharon Osbourne Halts Weight Loss Journey After Becoming Too Skinny
  • Sep 23, 2023

Sharon Osbourne Halts Weight Loss Journey After Becoming Too Skinny

Alex Rodriguez Ditches Meat, Adopts Intermittent Fasting Diet to Lose Weight
  • Sep 23, 2023

Alex Rodriguez Ditches Meat, Adopts Intermittent Fasting Diet to Lose Weight

John Cusack Rants Against Democrats for Not Having 'Moral and Intellectual Honesty'
  • Sep 23, 2023

John Cusack Rants Against Democrats for Not Having 'Moral and Intellectual Honesty'

'Bachelor' Alum Clayton Echard Unleashes Receipt Amid Paternity Lawsuit
  • Sep 22, 2023

'Bachelor' Alum Clayton Echard Unleashes Receipt Amid Paternity Lawsuit

Most Read
Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'
Celebrity

Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Lil' Kim Accused of Lying After Insisting She Never Approved Heavily Edited Magazine Cover

Lil' Kim Accused of Lying After Insisting She Never Approved Heavily Edited Magazine Cover

Meg Ryan Allegedly Waits to Make Her Move on Her Crush Kevin Costner

Meg Ryan Allegedly Waits to Make Her Move on Her Crush Kevin Costner

Russell Brand Once Suggested 15-Year-Old to Have Sex-Themed Birthday Party

Russell Brand Once Suggested 15-Year-Old to Have Sex-Themed Birthday Party

Shannon Beador Attempts to Hide Apparent Face Bruise After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Shannon Beador Attempts to Hide Apparent Face Bruise After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Jack Osbourne Marries Fiancee Aree Gearhart, Shares First Wedding Pic

Jack Osbourne Marries Fiancee Aree Gearhart, Shares First Wedding Pic

Ozzy Osbourne Bans Grandchildren From His Bed, Refuses to Change Their Diapers

Ozzy Osbourne Bans Grandchildren From His Bed, Refuses to Change Their Diapers

GloRilla Admits to Ignorance After Backlash for Throwing Up Gang Sign

GloRilla Admits to Ignorance After Backlash for Throwing Up Gang Sign