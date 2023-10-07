Olivia Wilde Slammed for Seemingly Dissing Taylor Swift's Alleged Romance With Travis Kelce

Cover Images/Instagram/thecelebrityfinder Celebrity

Shortly after seemingly throwing shades at the 'All Too Well' hitmaker's rumored romance with the NFL star, the 'Don't Worry Darling' director is deemed a 'hater,' among other unpleasant comments.

Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Wilde has landed in hot water following her recent social media post. Shortly after seemingly dissing Taylor Swift's alleged romance with Travis Kelce, the "Don't Worry Darling" director was bombarded with backlash.

The 39-year-old filmmaker received many criticisms via Instagram on Friday, October 6. In the comments section of a post about her alleged shade at Taylor and Travis' romance rumors, one Instagram user in particular blasted her, "Doesn't she have enough of her own issues to worry about? She is a mother and should focus on her career and her children and not other people's relationships."

Meanwhile, another chimed in, "Who cares. Olivia Wilde is just a hater because Taylor dated Harry before her." The second critic was making a reference to singer and actor Harry Styles, who had a short-lived romance together back in 2012.

Despite the unpleasant comments, a number of other Instagram users came to Olivia's defense. One penned, "This appears to be a reach. What I gleaned from her IG story is: people would care about climate change if it was being dated by someone with popularity and platforms. Yall really are a mess, adding and subtracting and the math still don't ever math."

Similarly, another wrote, "I don't understand why people don't get this. What the Swifties have done for the NFL they could do for the climate if Taylor was dating a Climate activist is all the tweet meant. I think it's a great discussion point. Basic Taylor has a massive impact with association!"

Olivia garnered mixed responses from social media users after she made use of Instagram Story to share a message about Taylor's alleged romance with Travis on Thursday, October 5. She uploaded a screenshot of a tweet that read, "I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist." However, she did not explain the Story further.

Olivia Wilde seemingly threw shades at Taylor Swift's romance rumors with Travis Kelce.

In the meantime, an X user who originally made the tweet elaborated their statement in follow-up tweets. "All swifties hurriedly googling 'climate emergency,' " the user penned. "Taylor would join her scientist at an end fossil fuels rally and the world would be saved."

