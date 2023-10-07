 

Olivia Wilde Slammed for Seemingly Dissing Taylor Swift's Alleged Romance With Travis Kelce

Olivia Wilde Slammed for Seemingly Dissing Taylor Swift's Alleged Romance With Travis Kelce
Cover Images/Instagram/thecelebrityfinder
Celebrity

Shortly after seemingly throwing shades at the 'All Too Well' hitmaker's rumored romance with the NFL star, the 'Don't Worry Darling' director is deemed a 'hater,' among other unpleasant comments.

  • Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Wilde has landed in hot water following her recent social media post. Shortly after seemingly dissing Taylor Swift's alleged romance with Travis Kelce, the "Don't Worry Darling" director was bombarded with backlash.

The 39-year-old filmmaker received many criticisms via Instagram on Friday, October 6. In the comments section of a post about her alleged shade at Taylor and Travis' romance rumors, one Instagram user in particular blasted her, "Doesn't she have enough of her own issues to worry about? She is a mother and should focus on her career and her children and not other people's relationships."

Meanwhile, another chimed in, "Who cares. Olivia Wilde is just a hater because Taylor dated Harry before her." The second critic was making a reference to singer and actor Harry Styles, who had a short-lived romance together back in 2012.

Despite the unpleasant comments, a number of other Instagram users came to Olivia's defense. One penned, "This appears to be a reach. What I gleaned from her IG story is: people would care about climate change if it was being dated by someone with popularity and platforms. Yall really are a mess, adding and subtracting and the math still don't ever math."

  Editors' Pick

Similarly, another wrote, "I don't understand why people don't get this. What the Swifties have done for the NFL they could do for the climate if Taylor was dating a Climate activist is all the tweet meant. I think it's a great discussion point. Basic Taylor has a massive impact with association!"

Olivia garnered mixed responses from social media users after she made use of Instagram Story to share a message about Taylor's alleged romance with Travis on Thursday, October 5. She uploaded a screenshot of a tweet that read, "I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist." However, she did not explain the Story further.

Olivia Wilde Instagram Story

Olivia Wilde seemingly threw shades at Taylor Swift's romance rumors with Travis Kelce.

In the meantime, an X user who originally made the tweet elaborated their statement in follow-up tweets. "All swifties hurriedly googling 'climate emergency,' " the user penned. "Taylor would join her scientist at an end fossil fuels rally and the world would be saved."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jason Derulo Accuser Slams His 'Dismissive Attitude' Towards Her Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian Appears to Throw Cucumber Diss at Kendall Jenner on 'AHS: Delicate'
Related Posts
Olivia Wilde Deems Justin Bieber the 'Greatest Singer on Earth'

Olivia Wilde Deems Justin Bieber the 'Greatest Singer on Earth'

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' Legal Battle With Ex-Nanny Is Moved to Arbitration

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' Legal Battle With Ex-Nanny Is Moved to Arbitration

Olivia Wilde Stunned by Mischa Barton's 'Beautiful' Face on Their First Meeting

Olivia Wilde Stunned by Mischa Barton's 'Beautiful' Face on Their First Meeting

Olivia Wilde Still Keeps Harry Styles' T-Shirt 7 Months After Split

Olivia Wilde Still Keeps Harry Styles' T-Shirt 7 Months After Split

Latest News
Clayton Echard Shares 'Good News' After Paternity Test Results Come Out
  • Oct 07, 2023

Clayton Echard Shares 'Good News' After Paternity Test Results Come Out

Shawn Levy Finds It 'Depressing' to Hang Out With Taylor Swift at Chiefs Vs. Jets Game
  • Oct 07, 2023

Shawn Levy Finds It 'Depressing' to Hang Out With Taylor Swift at Chiefs Vs. Jets Game

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Spark Romance Rumors After Surprise Dinner Date in NYC
  • Oct 07, 2023

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Spark Romance Rumors After Surprise Dinner Date in NYC

Jason Derulo Accuser Slams His 'Dismissive Attitude' Towards Her Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
  • Oct 07, 2023

Jason Derulo Accuser Slams His 'Dismissive Attitude' Towards Her Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian Appears to Throw Cucumber Diss at Kendall Jenner on 'AHS: Delicate'
  • Oct 07, 2023

Kim Kardashian Appears to Throw Cucumber Diss at Kendall Jenner on 'AHS: Delicate'

Olivia Wilde Slammed for Seemingly Dissing Taylor Swift's Alleged Romance With Travis Kelce
  • Oct 07, 2023

Olivia Wilde Slammed for Seemingly Dissing Taylor Swift's Alleged Romance With Travis Kelce

Most Read
Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage
Celebrity

Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Childish War

Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Childish War

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Tamar Braxton Claims JR Robinson Broke Up With Her the Same Hour Her Car Was Robbed

Tamar Braxton Claims JR Robinson Broke Up With Her the Same Hour Her Car Was Robbed

Jason Derulo Sued for Allegedly Dropping Singer From Record Deal After She Refused to Sleep With Him

Jason Derulo Sued for Allegedly Dropping Singer From Record Deal After She Refused to Sleep With Him

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Mel B's Self-Confidence Ripped Apart by Ex-Husband's 'Fat, Ugly and Worthless' Insults

Mel B's Self-Confidence Ripped Apart by Ex-Husband's 'Fat, Ugly and Worthless' Insults

Malia Obama Spotted Taking Cigarette Break in Parking Lot

Malia Obama Spotted Taking Cigarette Break in Parking Lot