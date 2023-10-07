 

Nicki Minaj Dropped From Drake's New Album 'For All the Dogs'

Despite teasing a new collaboration with the 'Anaconda' hitmaker, Drake releases his new album without any contribution from his former Young Money label mate.

AceShowbiz - Drake has put out "For All the Dogs", featuring a second collaboration with SZA - but no Nicki Minaj appearance as previously teased. Hours after he confirmed the mammoth 23-song tracklisting for his hotly anticipated album and confirmed the imminent release date, the follow-up to 2022's "Honestly, Nevermind" is released.

After pushing back the release slightly from September 22, the "Rich Flex" rapper shared the song titles on social media, but no featured artists, although his recent hit collaboration with former flame SZA, "Slime You Out", appeared.

However, the features became clear when the album dropped, with SZA also lending her vocals to "Rich Baby Daddy" alongside rapper Sexxy Red. But there is no sign of Nicki.

Drake had claimed the "Super Freaky Girl" hitmaker was on a track on the LP during his concert in Detroit in July. He told the crowd, "I'm gonna give away one thing for you tonight, because I got a lot of love for Detroit. So I'm gonna have to tell you that me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in, like, a really long time. I got a lot of love for her."

Nicki also told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, "I know the world's going to love the song, and that's all I will say about that." She then quipped, "But, no, Zane, Barbz, make sure y'all let Drizzy Drake know that Pink Friday 2 is coming out November 17th as well. And we are waiting on his contribution."

Other features include J. Cole on "First Person Shooter", Bad Bunny on "Gently", and Lil Yachty on "Another Late Night". Drake's "Her Loss" collaborator 21 Savage also appears on the track "Calling for You".

The record was released at 6 A.M. EST on Friday, October 6, which is 11 A.M. UK time. The 36-year-old superstar jokingly apologised to fans streaming the record for the length. He wrote on Instagram alongside the tracklist, "FOR ALL THE DOGS. OCTOBER 6. 6AM. (Sorry to all my streamers)."

The tracklist for Drake's "For All the Dogs" is:

  1. "Virginia Beach"
  2. "Amen" featuring Teezo Touchdown
  3. "Calling for You" featuring 21 Savage
  4. "Fear of Heights"
  5. "Daylight"
  6. "First Person Shooter" featuring J. Cole
  7. "IDGAF" featuring Yeat
  8. "7969 Santa"
  9. "Slime You Out" featuring SZA
  10. "Bahamas Promises"
  11. "Tried Our Best"
  12. "Screw the World Interlude"
  13. "Members Only" featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR
  14. "Drew a Picasso"
  15. "What Would Pluto Do"
  16. "All the Parties" featuring Chief Keef
  17. "8AM In Charlotte"
  18. "BBL Love Interlude"
  19. "Gently" featuring Bad Bunny
  20. "Rich Baby Daddy" featuring Sexxy Redd and SZA
  21. "Another Late Night" featuring Lil Yachty
  22. "Away From Home"
  23. "Polar Opposites"

