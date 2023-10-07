 

Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With

Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Chelsea Lately' star reveals her former boyfriend Ted Harbert asked her not to spill details of their relationship to public following her remarks about their past threesome.

  • Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chelsea Handler's ex-boyfriend was upset when she revealed a threesome had led to the end of their relationship. The 48-year-old comic went viral over the summer when she explained she knew it was time to end her four-year romance with Ted Harbert when she grew more attracted to the masseuse they were sleeping with than him, but she insisted she didn't realise she had said anything controversial at the time so was stunned when the TV executive messaged her to ask her not to discuss the subject any more.

"Okay, well I have to tell the truth because I'm incapable of anything else. So that one was tricky, because by the time I left the studio, I had already forgotten I'd done it. We do interviews all the time. And I like to, again, tell my personal history as if it's my own, only personal history. And I always forget there are other people involved in my stories," she said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

Explaining her confusion when her watch started buzzing with messages the next day, Chelsea added, "It was a text from my ex-boyfriend Ted Harbert, who is a very dear friend of mine. And it said, 'That was not cool, please don't do that again. Some things are better left private.' And I was like, 'What is he talking about? Did I say something?' And then I Googled myself."

But the former "Chelsea Lately" host insisted she had no regrets about the revelation and claimed it had been good for her former partner's image. She laughed, "So many people came up to me and they were like, 'Wow, that gave Ted Harbert a lot of street cred. Who knew he was having threesomes?' I love you [Ted], if you're watching. Hopefully not."

  Editors' Pick

Despite her previous comments, Chelsea wanted to "clarify" that she didn't leave Ted to start a relationship with their masseuse. She said, "I really want to clarify. I want to go on the record that that is not why our relationship ended."

"We did have a lot of threesomes‚ and that, while that's private, it's already out there, so I'm gonna double down on that and just say that we didn't break up because I left him for the masseuse. That didn't happen."

Chelsea had made her original comments while speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM. She said, "I've slept with a woman but I haven't dated a woman, no. It was like a threesome. It was fun. I would [do that again], for sure."

"I was very turned on by this woman. I ended up hooking up with her several times without the guy that I was dating. That's when I knew it was time to break up with the guy. I don't think I ever revealed that [to Ted], but I mean, hopefully, he's listening now. His name is Ted Harbert. He's in Portugal though. He might not have access to this ... he and his wife are building a house in Portugal."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jenny McCarthy Slapped by Makeup Artist for Playing With Her Lip Gloss

Nicki Minaj Dropped From Drake's New Album 'For All the Dogs'
Related Posts
Chelsea Handler Clarifies Relationship Status After Introducing Her 'Baby' on Instagram

Chelsea Handler Clarifies Relationship Status After Introducing Her 'Baby' on Instagram

Chelsea Handler Rips 'Horny Old Men' Al Pacino, Robert De Niro After They Welcome Newborns

Chelsea Handler Rips 'Horny Old Men' Al Pacino, Robert De Niro After They Welcome Newborns

Chelsea Handler Enjoys Using Raya After Jo Koy Split

Chelsea Handler Enjoys Using Raya After Jo Koy Split

Chelsea Handler Recalls Her Threesome With Ted Harbert and Masseuse

Chelsea Handler Recalls Her Threesome With Ted Harbert and Masseuse

Latest News
'Labyrinth 2' Director Addresses Lack of Update on the Project: 'It's Tough Nut to Crack'
  • Oct 07, 2023

'Labyrinth 2' Director Addresses Lack of Update on the Project: 'It's Tough Nut to Crack'

Pamela Anderson Too Distraught to Watch Her Documentary
  • Oct 07, 2023

Pamela Anderson Too Distraught to Watch Her Documentary

Arnold Schwarzenegger Believes He Would Have Made a 'Great' U.S. President
  • Oct 07, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger Believes He Would Have Made a 'Great' U.S. President

Jada Pinkett Smith Suppressing Her Depression Until It Turned Into 'Raging Hellfire'
  • Oct 07, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith Suppressing Her Depression Until It Turned Into 'Raging Hellfire'

Drake Reveals His 'Craziest' Health Issue, Plans to Step Back From Music
  • Oct 07, 2023

Drake Reveals His 'Craziest' Health Issue, Plans to Step Back From Music

Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With
  • Oct 07, 2023

Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With

Most Read
Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage
Celebrity

Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Childish War

Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Childish War

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Tamar Braxton Claims JR Robinson Broke Up With Her the Same Hour Her Car Was Robbed

Tamar Braxton Claims JR Robinson Broke Up With Her the Same Hour Her Car Was Robbed

Mel B's Self-Confidence Ripped Apart by Ex-Husband's 'Fat, Ugly and Worthless' Insults

Mel B's Self-Confidence Ripped Apart by Ex-Husband's 'Fat, Ugly and Worthless' Insults

Jason Derulo Sued for Allegedly Dropping Singer From Record Deal After She Refused to Sleep With Him

Jason Derulo Sued for Allegedly Dropping Singer From Record Deal After She Refused to Sleep With Him