Blink-182 Pay Tribute to The Ramones in 'Dance With Me' Music Video

Music

Travis Barker and his bandmates have premiered a music video for their latest single 'Dance With Me' from their upcoming studio installment 'One More Time'.

Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blink-182's new video serves as a "love letter to The Ramones." The pop rockers don wigs, leather jackets, and sunglasses in the promo for their track "Dance With Me" which pays tribute to the legendary punk band and recreates several moments from their career including scenes from their "I Wanna Be Sedated" video while Blink-182 also perform on a stage reminiscent of New York venue CBGB where the Ramones played a famous gig back in 1974.

"The video serves as a love letter to the Ramones and finds the guys paying homage to one of their favourite iconic bands that came before them," a press release states of the promo.

The video opens with a recreation of the Ramones' 1981 interview on "The Tomorrow Show" with an interviewer introducing Blink-182 and asking, "What the hell is punk? And is it punk that I said hell?"

Mark Hoppus then replies, "Punk is doing what you think is right on your own terms and not answering to anybody else and not letting people tell you how to live your life."

"Dance With Me" is from the band's upcoming ninth studio album "One More Time" which is due for release on October 20. It features 17 songs and has been produced by drummer Travis Barker. Previous singles taken from the record include "Edging", "More Than You Know", and title track "One More Time".

Guitarist Tom DeLonge previously insisted he thinks the record is their best yet. In a post on Instagram, he wrote, "What if I was to tell you we just made the best album of our career."

In a later post, he added, "The new @blink182 album has some of the most progressive, and elevated music we've ever had. In honesty, I am holding my breath for you to hear these other songs. 'Edging' is fun, and a perfect way to remind u of the fun again. But just u f****** wait."

You can share this post!