Blink-182 to Release New Album 'One More Time...' in October

The pop-punk trio shared the announcement via Instagram on Monday, September 18 by posting a four-minute trailer that featured a preview of three new songs.

Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blink-182 have finally confirmed the name and release date of their upcoming album. The rock band, which consists of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge, announced that their new project "One More Time..." will arrive in October 2023.

The pop-punk trio shared the announcement on Instagram. On Monday, September 18, the group unleashed a four-minute trailer that featured a preview of three new songs and candid footage from their forthcoming interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

"ONE MORE TIME… the new album from blink-182 is out October 20th," the band, who is currently on a world tour, declared in the caption. " 'ONE MORE TIME' the new song is out this Thursday, September 21st, 7AM LA / 10 AM NY / 2 PM LONDON. Watch the full trailer on YouTube."

In the sneak peek of the interview with Zane, Tom addressed his departure from Blink-182 in 2014. "I found myself in these weird oceans that I definitely didn't know how to navigate," the 47-year-old said. "I definitely didn't want to hold these guys back in any kind of way."

Meanwhile, Mark, who was diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in April 2021, recalled, "We're like, 'f**k Tom DeLonge." He then recounted, "If he doesn't like Blink, then f**k it.' "

Tom later elaborated, "I remember telling my wife now, like, well I don't think I'm ever going to play music again." He further shared, "I don't think I'm ever going to tour again, until Mark told me he was sick, and then that was the only thing I wanted to do."

In August, Tom teased that the upcoming collection is their "best album" yet. Promoting his new collaboration with Fender, he said in an interview, "I still think we're writing our best songs. I think our album coming out is probably our best album we've ever made."

"The production that we brought on this [US] tour is finally the first perfect, cohesive branding and symbol of everything that the band is about," he detailed. "It's got the nostalgia in there and the history in there, but it's also got the fun and reverence and childhood charm. And it's got the rebellion, but it's got the technology too."

