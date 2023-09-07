 

Blink-182 Share Lyrics and Snippet of New Song Ahead of Upcoming Album

Blink-182 Share Lyrics and Snippet of New Song Ahead of Upcoming Album
Facebook
Music

While currently traveling the globe for their current world tour, Tom DeLonge and co are seemingly ready to release a fresh song ahead of their new album.

  • Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blink-182 are hyping up their new music with a series of posters and a mystery website. The "All the Small Things" hitmakers were back with singer Tom DeLonge last year with new single "Edging" and confirmed plans for their ninth album, which he claimed late last month was "only weeks (days) away."

Promotional posters have since popped up in numerous locations, featuring the Blink-182 logo and the phrase "One more time..."

According to the Blink-182 Italia fan account on X (formerly Twitter), the background of the posters also include what seem to be song lyrics. They read, "Do I have to die to hear you miss me? Do I have to die to hear you say goodbye? I don't want to act like there's tomorrow, I don't want to wait to do this one more time."

  Editors' Pick

A QR code included on the poster takes the fans to a "stall" page on the official Blink-182 website. When clicking through, it says the site is "closed for maintenance" and shows someone cleaning off some Blink-related graffiti with various classic tracks in the background. A brief snippet of new material is heard before the end of the video.

Last month, DeLonge - who is back with bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker - teased that the upcoming collection is their "best album" yet. Promoting his new collaboration with Fender, he said in an interviewer, "I still think we're writing our best songs. I think our album coming out is probably our best album we've ever made.

"The production that we brought on this [US] tour is finally the first perfect, cohesive branding and symbol of everything that the band is about. It's got the nostalgia in there and the history in there, but it's also got the fun and reverence and childhood charm. And it's got the rebellion, but it's got the technology too."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Smash Mouth Members Not Allowed to Visit Steve Harwell Prior to Death

Miley Cyrus Opens Up Valuable Lesson She Learned From Liam Hemsworth Marriage
Related Posts
Blink-182's Tom DeLonge Rules Out Visiting Malaysia After Kissing 1975's Matty Healy at Lollapalooza

Blink-182's Tom DeLonge Rules Out Visiting Malaysia After Kissing 1975's Matty Healy at Lollapalooza

Blink-182 Hint at Plenty of Surprises in Their New Album

Blink-182 Hint at Plenty of Surprises in Their New Album

Stepson of Billionaire in Missing Titanic Submarine Defends Attending Blink-182 Show Amid Search

Stepson of Billionaire in Missing Titanic Submarine Defends Attending Blink-182 Show Amid Search

Blink-182 Plan to Complete New Album Before Their Tour Ends

Blink-182 Plan to Complete New Album Before Their Tour Ends

Latest News
Emily Ratajkowski Explains Why It's 'Chic' to Be Devorcee at Age 30
  • Sep 07, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski Explains Why It's 'Chic' to Be Devorcee at Age 30

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Ditch Wedding Rings During Outing Following His Affair Rumors
  • Sep 07, 2023

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Ditch Wedding Rings During Outing Following His Affair Rumors

Jamie Foxx Shares Touching Tribute to Late Sister With Down Syndrome
  • Sep 07, 2023

Jamie Foxx Shares Touching Tribute to Late Sister With Down Syndrome

Miley Cyrus Opens Up Valuable Lesson She Learned From Liam Hemsworth Marriage
  • Sep 07, 2023

Miley Cyrus Opens Up Valuable Lesson She Learned From Liam Hemsworth Marriage

Blink-182 Share Lyrics and Snippet of New Song Ahead of Upcoming Album
  • Sep 07, 2023

Blink-182 Share Lyrics and Snippet of New Song Ahead of Upcoming Album

The Rolling Stones Announces First Album in 18 Years
  • Sep 07, 2023

The Rolling Stones Announces First Album in 18 Years

Most Read
Diddy Gives Ma$e and Other Former Bad Boy Artists Their Publishing Rights Back
Music

Diddy Gives Ma$e and Other Former Bad Boy Artists Their Publishing Rights Back

Olivia Rodrigo Dubs Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' the 'Tour of All Tours' Amid Rumored Feud

Olivia Rodrigo Dubs Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' the 'Tour of All Tours' Amid Rumored Feud

Beyonce Knowles Serenaded by Diana Ross at Inglewood Concert

Beyonce Knowles Serenaded by Diana Ross at Inglewood Concert

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Mr. Ungrateful' Amid Back-and-Forth Over Contract Dispute

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Mr. Ungrateful' Amid Back-and-Forth Over Contract Dispute

'Happy' Madonna Returns to Rehearsals for 'Celebration Tour', Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos

'Happy' Madonna Returns to Rehearsals for 'Celebration Tour', Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Megadeth Moves Forward With Tour After Guitarist Kiko Loureiro's Sudden Exit

Megadeth Moves Forward With Tour After Guitarist Kiko Loureiro's Sudden Exit

Tia Mowry Praises Beyonce's 'Undeniable Talent' After Surprise Tribute at 'Renaissance' Concert

Tia Mowry Praises Beyonce's 'Undeniable Talent' After Surprise Tribute at 'Renaissance' Concert

Brian May Fears AI Will Cause 'Evil'

Brian May Fears AI Will Cause 'Evil'

U2 Addresses Drummer Larry Mullen Jr's Absence on Las Vegas Residency Due to Injury

U2 Addresses Drummer Larry Mullen Jr's Absence on Las Vegas Residency Due to Injury